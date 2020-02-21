New York, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chip Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Chip Type ; Technology ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862067/?utm_source=GNW

The Asia Pacific deep learning chip market accounted for US$ 372.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.7% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 5,702.2 Mn in 2027. The rising significance of quantum computing is the major factor that is driving the growth of the deep learning chip market. Moreover, the growing adoption of deep learning chips mainly for edge devices is expected to boost the deep learning chip market during the forecast period. However, deficiency of technology and infrastructure knowledge in third world countries is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years. With AI accelerators evolving at an unprecedented rate, new hardware platforms are being optimized to facilitate greater autonomy to edge devices such as mobiles, embedded, and internet of things (IoT) devices. The proliferation of smartphone-embedded deep learning processors by tech giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google is already gaining traction and driving the growth of deep learning chip market in edge devices. Deep learning robotics is another noteworthy application of artificial intelligence which is driving the growth of deep learning chips in self-driving cars, drones, smart appliances, and industrial IoT. Major companies such as NVIDIA, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Intel in the deep learning chip market for edge devices are showing interest as well as investing in edge inferencing. With all these developments, it is expected that edge computing is going to be the growth driver for future adoption of deep learning chips, which in turn supports the growth of deep learning chip market.

The deep learning chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the deep learning chip market further.



The governments of various countries in this region are trying to attract FDIs in technology sector with the increasing need of enhanced technology related services.For instance, China’s government relaxed the restrictions on new entries with an objective to encourage overseas and private capital to invest in their economy.



Further, in developing countries, irregular taxation policies on businesses leads to stagnation when it comes to advanced technologies.For instance, in APAC region China levies heavy taxes on any businesses which are from outside China which makes it difficult for businesses to invest.



Also, it affects other OEMs in Asia Pacific region and this will in turn impact the growth of deep learning chip market.

The deep learning chip market on the basis of chip type is segmented into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others.During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the GPU segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the deep learning chip market.



Presently in artificial intelligence applications, Graphics Processing Units or GPUs are the most widely used hardware.High parallelism and memory bandwidth of GPUs make them the most viable option for machine and deep learning applications especially in training.



While, ASIC segment is projected to be the fastest growing chip type with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The overall deep learning chip market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the deep learning chip market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the deep learning chip market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the deep learning chip market. Some of the players present in deep learning chip market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Baidu, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862067/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001