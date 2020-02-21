Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA") on 30 January 2020 regarding the agreement entered into by AKVA and the majority shareholders of Newfoundland Aqua Service Ltd. (“NAS”) for the acquisition by AKVA of approximately 70 % of the common shares in NAS (the "Transaction").
AKVA is pleased to announce that the Transaction has successfully been completed.
Dated: 21 February 2020
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 92 69 99 33
|E-mail:
|aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA group ASA
Bryne, NORWAY
