Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by AKVA group ASA ("AKVA") on 30 January 2020 regarding the agreement entered into by AKVA and the majority shareholders of Newfoundland Aqua Service Ltd. (“NAS”) for the acquisition by AKVA of approximately 70 % of the common shares in NAS (the "Transaction").

AKVA is pleased to announce that the Transaction has successfully been completed.

Dated: 21 February 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 92 69 99 33 E-mail: aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act