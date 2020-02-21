Real People Investment Holdings Ltd (“the Company”) has applied for its SEK and NOK denominated bonds that were issued in 2013 and restructured in 2017 to be listed on the institutional segment of Nasdaq First North Bond Market. The bonds have previously been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of the listing is expected to be on or about 24 February 2020. In preparation of the listing a company description (listing document) has been produced and it will be kept available on the Company’s website ( www.realpeoplegroup.co.za ).

