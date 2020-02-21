PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

FLSmidth has received an order from Slavkaliy to supply equipment to a new potassium mining and processing facility in Belarus. The contract is valued at around DKK 360 million and will be booked in Q1 2020.

FLSmidth will deliver liquid-solid separation equipment islands to Slavkaliy for a new facility in the Nezhinsky area of the Starobinskoye potassium salt deposits in Belarus. The liquid-solid separation equipment islands include a large number of thickener and clarifier, pan- and horizontal belt filter packages.

All equipment islands come with a full automation package, which supports the overall plant automation system previously designed by FLSmidth. When in production, the new mining and processing complex will have an output capacity between 1.1 to 2.0 million tonnes of potassium chloride per annum.

Manfred Schaffer, Mining President at FLSmidth, comments: "We are especially pleased, after the plant engineering order booked in Q3 2019, to have now secured this equipment order from CITIC Construction Co. Ltd., which is the construction contractor for Slavkaliy. We are confident this will be a leading, cutting-edge operation with a strong focus on productivity, efficiency and sustainability, backed by a high level of digitalization.

“This significant level of automation and digitalization, in combination with our equipment, will also mean the lowest possible on-site energy consumption. Slavkaliy and FLSmidth have a common focus on minimal environmental impact, and this order very much supports FLSmidth's MissionZero ambition.”

The delivery will begin at the end of 2020 and will be completed during 2021. FLSmidth experts will provide supervision during the erection and commission phases to ensure the timely opening of the complete complex, which is expected in Q4 2023.

This Slavikaly order in Belarus is another significant order to be announced by FLSmidth in 2020.

