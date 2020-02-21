Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 21 February 2020 10:30 EET
Uponor Corporation’s Annual Report 2019 published
Uponor Corporation’s Annual Report 2019 has been published in Finnish and English on the company’s investor website at investors.uponor.com > News and downloads > Downloads and reports.
The report consists of an Annual Review and a Financial Review, which are published as separate PDF documents. Annual Review covers the key topics of Uponor’s business and sustainability in 2019. Financial Review consists of the Report by the Board of
Directors, Financial Statements for 2019 and Auditor’s report.
The reviews are also attached to this release.
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com
