Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains market sizing and forecasts for this important area of molecular testing, including the following global market information:
Regional Market Data
The report also examines molecular cancer diagnostics markets by region, including data points for North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of world:
North America:
Europe:
APAC:
Market Trends
Cancer diagnostics is a highly dynamic field that consists of various types of platforms. Molecular diagnostics platforms are increasingly becoming popular as they enable accurate diagnosis as well as prognosis evaluation, which is important for treatment decisions.
Some of the key market trends in the molecular cancer diagnostics market are identified and analyzed in the Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market, such as next-generation sequencing in cancer diagnostics and the role of molecular diagnostics in hereditary cancer diagnosis.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants including:
Market Developments, Technology, and Product Introduction
The report also reviews expected developments such as technology and product introduction. Expectations for molecular diagnostics in cancer include the introduction of more biofluid-based (e.g., blood, urine) samples and tests indicated for cancer detection and monitoring, though the current market remains largely composed of tissue-based tests, companion assays, and tests for the prognosis and diagnosis of specific cancer types.
Some of the most significant developments in this field that may have an impact on shaping cancer diagnostics and treatment management are assessed throughout the report. The report includes statistical information for cancers by type on a global level.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Industry Overview
Chapter Three: Global Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market
Chapter Four: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, North America
Chapter Five: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, Europe
Chapter Six: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, APAC
Chapter Seven: Molecular Diagnostic Company Profiles
