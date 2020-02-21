Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Acrylates Comprehensive Techno-Commercial Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for acrylates in India stood at more than 200 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a healthy rate during forecast period.



In India, currently no company is manufacturing acrylates monomers. Thus, India is totally depended on imports of acrylates such as Butyl acrylate, Ethyl acrylate, Methyl acrylate and 2-Ethyl hexyl acrylate. These acrylates have different use in different applications.



The major use of acrylates is in paints & coatings industry, textiles, plastics and adhesives manufacturing. Increasing construction activities in India is propelling the demand for paints, adhesives, plastic sheets, thereby directly driving the demand for acrylate monomers to produce end products.



Acrylates are majorly used in paints and coatings industry, adhesive industry owing to their properties, such as heat and ageing resistance, color stability, low-temperature flexibility and good weatherability. The major reason for using acrylates rather than polymers is glass transition temperature. Acrylates have a great stability at transition temperature in comparison to polymers, which undergo transition change at glass temperature and lose their property, while acrylates remain stable.



Some of the major players operating in the country's acrylates market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema SA, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, Saudi Acrylic Monomer Company Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Formosa Petrochemical Corporation., etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast acrylates production, demand, inventory, and the demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize the demand for acrylates based on end-use, type, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian acrylates market.

To identify major customers of acrylates in India.

To evaluate and forecast acrylates pricing by type in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian acrylates market.

To identify major developments, deals and expansion plans in the Indian acrylates market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Acrylates Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

2.1. Demand

2.2. Supply

2.3. Gap

2.4. Inventory



3. India Acrylates Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By Type

3.2. By End Use

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region

3.5. By Company



4. Pricing, By Type

4.1. Daily

4.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

4.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

4.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



5. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

5.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

5.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



6. List of Major Consumers

6.1. Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1.1. Basic Details

7.1.1.2. Financials

7.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

7.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

7.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

7.1.1.6. Key Strategy



8. Top News / Deals



