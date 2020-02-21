Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Production Manager's Complete Guide to Metal 3D Printing " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Direct metal parts production is the single most relevant segment for business growth in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and a key set of technologies that can be adopted by every major advanced manufacturing segment. Now the opportunities offered by this family of technologies is expanding to embrace larger industrial manufacturing segments such as the automotive, maritime and energy industries.

More and more, additive manufacturing is providing some of the best value propositions for final and replacement part production in terms of end-to-end digital manufacturing workflows, production automation, digital warehousing and many other key areas within the industry 4.0 framework.

How does metal additive manufacturing fit within each industrial segment and what are its main benefits? Which is the key metal AM technologies, hardware systems, materials and service providers? This guide intends to provide a clear, immediately accessible and up to date resource for all the information required to successfully introduce AM into a streamlined workflow in all major industrial manufacturing segments that can benefit today from these technologies.

This Manager's Guide to Metal AM in Production Will Include:

A timeline and outlook for AM adoption from 1995 to 2035 and beyond.

A key set of questions and issues that you should consider when evaluating whether to introduce metal AM in your part production workflow

A complete overview of the industrial production segments that are most rapidly adopting metal AM technologies, along with key applications and value proposition

A detailed and in-depth description of the automated AM factory and complete end-to-end digital and additive workflow

A detailed analysis of all major metal AM technologies that are commercially available today, including unique features and specific benefits

A review of production-ready hardware systems for each major metal AM technology, including key features (build volume, energy source, laser power, etc.)

A discussion of the key materials that can be used in metal additive manufacturing of final parts today

A review of the primary software used in the additive manufacturing production workflow, from design and optimization to part finishing and product lifecycle management

Detailed and updated profiles of all major metal AM industry stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Introduction and Overview

1.1 Prologue

1.2 Why we are Publishing this Guide and Who is It for?

1.3 Is Metal Printing the Right Choice? Five Important Questions You Should Ask

1.4 Key Adopting Industries

1.5 Evolution of the Metal AM Plant

1.6 The Future of Metals Printing: What to Expect

1.7 In Conclusion

Chapter Two: Additive Manufacturing Processes Suitable for Metal Printing: Pros and Cons

2.1 Metal Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

2.2 Directed Energy Deposition (DED), Key Technologies and Systems

2.3 Binder Jetting/Bound Metal Printing

2.4 Other Technologies for Metal Printing

2.5 Quality Assurance (QA) and Process Monitoring for Metal 3D Printing

2.6 Owning a Metal 3D Printer Versus Using a Metal AM Service Bureau

2.7 Some Thoughts on Software for the Additive Manufacturing Workflow (SAMW)

2.8 Major Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Using Metal 3D Printing to Make Prototypes, Tools and Final Parts

3.1 Rapid Prototyping with Metals

3.2 3D-printed Metal Tools

3.3 Series Production in Metal: the Additive Factory

3.4 Applications of 3D-printed Metal by Adoption Industry

3.5 Some Thoughts on When to Use and When Not to Use 3D-printed Metals

3.6 Major Takeaways from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Metals that Can Be 3D Printed

4.1 General Criteria for Metal Powder 3D Printability

4.2 Steels and Steel Alloys for Metal AM

4.3 Cobalt Chrome Alloys for Metal AM

4.4 Titanium and Titanium Alloys

4.5 Nickel Alloys for Additive Manufacturing

4.6 Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

4.7 Precious Metals Used in Additive Manufacturing

4.8 Refractory Metals Tantalum, Tungsten, Molybdenum, and Niobium

4.9 Sources of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing

4.10 Price Trends for Metal Powders Used in Additive Manufacturing

4.11 Major Takeaways From this Chapter

Appendix A: A Brief Guide to Metal 3D Printer Manufacturers



Appendix B: A Brief Guide to Manufacturers of Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing



