SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 21.2.2020
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200220220443_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-20
Venue: BATP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 10.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 4,780 Unit price: 10.99 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 10.9381 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,894 Unit price: 10.9325 EUR
(5): Volume: 884 Unit price: 11.1517 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 18,558 Volume weighted average price: 10.96667 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-20
Venue: TRQM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 220 Unit price: 10.97 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,023 Unit price: 11.1194 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,243 Volume weighted average price: 11.10475 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-20
Venue: AOXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 661 Unit price: 11.1014 EUR
(2): Volume: 841 Unit price: 11.186 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,502 Volume weighted average price: 11.14877 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-20
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 11.09 EUR
(2): Volume: 285 Unit price: 11.1667 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 477 Volume weighted average price: 11.13583 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-20
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 463 Unit price: 10.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 463 Volume weighted average price: 10.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-02-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 790 Unit price: 11.1083 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,625 Unit price: 11.1739 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,415 Volume weighted average price: 11.15244 EUR
