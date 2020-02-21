SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 21.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200220220443_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-20

Venue: BATP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 10.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,780 Unit price: 10.99 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 10.9381 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,894 Unit price: 10.9325 EUR

(5): Volume: 884 Unit price: 11.1517 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 18,558 Volume weighted average price: 10.96667 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-20

Venue: TRQM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 220 Unit price: 10.97 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,023 Unit price: 11.1194 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,243 Volume weighted average price: 11.10475 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-20

Venue: AOXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 661 Unit price: 11.1014 EUR

(2): Volume: 841 Unit price: 11.186 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,502 Volume weighted average price: 11.14877 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-20

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 11.09 EUR

(2): Volume: 285 Unit price: 11.1667 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 477 Volume weighted average price: 11.13583 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-20

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 463 Unit price: 10.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 463 Volume weighted average price: 10.95 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 790 Unit price: 11.1083 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,625 Unit price: 11.1739 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,415 Volume weighted average price: 11.15244 EUR





