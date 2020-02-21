Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preparing for FDA's New Import/Export Trauma in 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FDA continues to change its import program to better manage new problems and to use new procedures to make the whole process easier. The FDA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are relying more and more on computer programs to expedite the import process. When and how you use these programs can make a big difference in the net profit derived from even a single shipment.
The new Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP) is one such example. Another example is CBP's and FDA's implementation of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program became mandatory for importers in 2016. If you fail to correctly use new import procedures and programs, you will be operating under an expensive disadvantage.
Learning Objectives
You will be able to answer the following questions:
Topic Background
FDA's import and export program is complex and keeps changing. The FDA's and the U.S. Custom's new import and enforcement program operates with a streamlined computer system and can leave firms at a loss to understand the short term and long term effects of a detained shipment. The law now requires foreign firms to register and submit specific information to enter U.S. commerce.
Foreign establishments are subject to FDA inspections and quality testing. Failing either FDA activity typically prevents a foreign firm's product from entering U.S. commerce. If a product is detained, resolving the problem with the FDA is time-consuming, expensive and uncertain. Without an adequate or informed approach to your import program, the specialized federal government process and roadblocks can seem impossible to overcome. To compound the problems, working with foreign establishments presents inherent difficulties based on cultural differences business practices and language barriers.
Other foreign and domestic and legal requirements intersect with FDA's import and export program, some for the better, some not. For example, not all foreign firms are treated the same under the FDA's law. A clear example is the FDA's uses of automatic detention based on the country of origin, type of product or an establishment's history. With the growing use of off-shore operations, managing imported products can and does present obvious and hidden
Seminar Fee Includes:
Agenda
Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)
08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Registration
09.00 AM: Session Start
Day 1 - Morning
FDA's legal requirements
Foreign manufacturers obligations
Selecting foreign suppliers
Day 1 - Afternoon
Product Import Procedures
(Case Study)
Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:00 PM)
Day 2 - Morning
Foreign Inspections by the FDA and EU Notified Bodies
Detention
(Group study for mitigating detention risks)
Day 2 - Afternoon
FDA Warning Letters and Automatic Detention
Enforcement
Special provisions
New and Special Issues for Imports and Exports in 2020
