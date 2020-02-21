F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 21 February 2020, at 11.30 EET



Changes in the holding of F-Secure's own shares

F-Secure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 70,752 of the company's own shares as part of a deferred payment related to an acquisition in 2017.

Following the transfer, F-Secure Corporation holds a total of 940,992 of its own shares.

