In the era in which consumers can buy anything online, the customer experience becomes more and more important to build an emotional connection and drive sales. Product presentation, for instance, can go a long way to stimulate purchase behaviour.
Successful beauty brands and retailers differentiate themselves through signature moments that are directly aligned to their brand. This experience should be consistent and seamless across all relevant platforms and often budding emphasis on experience provides a distinct advantage to smaller, more agile brands and retailers.
Join us at the INNOCOS summit to prepare for these industry-wide shifts. We invite most innovative brands and retailers to share real-life case studies and learnings on the results of greater personalization, loyalty, seamless journey on and offline, mobile commerce.
INNOCOS summit is all about human connections and an impact we have on individual members, it's about helping each other succeed, meeting the right people.
Agenda
9:00 - OPENING REMARKS FROM THE CHAIR
9:10 - THE NEXT FRONTIER OF OMNICHANNEL IN THE WORLD OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
It is no secret that the digital marketing world has been changing with the use of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, AR, and other experiences; digital transformation is no longer a question. It is now about reinventing business models, centered on data-driven customer experience. Confirmed: Jennifer Tidy, SVP Partnerships, Modiface
9:30 - MODERN RETAIL
Why do classical DTC brands go into retail brick and mortar - and at what stage of brand's development should you do it? Is it for experiential things only or the store will be a source of additional revenue? Dollar Shave Club, Amazon, Glossier, Violet Grey
9:50 - REINVENTING BEAUTY SERVICES THROUGH EXPERIENCES & ENGAGEMENT
Brands and retailers are rethinking the beauty wellness experience through innovations in beauty services and product offerings
Invite: Re: store (San Francisco), & Other Stories, Material Kitchen, Dirty Lemon, Lisa Says Gah, Happimess, Fedoma.
10:10 - BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCES THAT KEEP CUSTOMERS COMING BACK
Invite: Birchbox, Sephora, Boots, STORY, Harrods, Skin inc, Foreo
OR
LUSH ON ITS JOURNEY TO PROVIDE THE ULTIMATE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE'
The beauty retailer is launching its own till system that it hopes will make the shopping experience more personalized, convenient and simple, as well as boost sales.
Invite: Lush
10:30 - NETWORKING BREAK
11:00 - CREATING A BREAKTHROUGH DIGITAL CONTENT EXPERIENCE
In a digital and content-driven economy, you need to create leading-edge customer engagement. Content is the backbone of a connected marketing world.
Sylvia Xie, Director, Global Digital, Analytics and Insights, Benefit Cosmetics, USA
11:50 - SCALING PERSONALIZATION WITH DATA-DRIVEN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
Meghan Maupin, CEO, Atolla
12:10 - CONSUMER FOCUSED MASS BRANDS
Bianca Heiszwolf, Business Leader Beauty, Philips
12:30 - NETWORKING LUNCH
13:45 - BRAINSTORMING SESSION
15:00 - NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK
15:30 - MANAGING CREATIVE DISRUPTION THROUGH COLLABORATIONS
15:50 - AFTER SALE & LOYALTY - BUILD LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS
Invite: Lancme (replenishment email campaigns), Birchbox
16:10 - BE PREPARE TO MANAGE ANY ECONOMICAL, POLITICAL OR VIRUS CRISIS
16:30 - BUILDING BRAND REPUTATION AND TRUST WITH CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
MARKETING AND E-COMMERCE
9:00 - OPENING REMARKS FROM THE CHAIR
9:10 - EXPERIENCE MORE
Experience More is defined as prioritizing experiences over things, where consumers engage directly with a product/service, and in return, they receive an enhanced and unique interaction with the brand. Consumers are seeking out authentic, personalized experiences to suit their individual tastes, preferences, and lifestyles. Appealing to the senses and using technology as an enabler, brands strive to provide a value-added experience.
Irina Barbalova, Global Lead, Health and Beauty, Euromonitor
9:50 - FRESHLY PRESSED JUICES TO REINVENT COSMETICS
Laurence Caisey, Founder, Freedge Beauty
9:50 - BEYOND THE DNA CONCEPT
Confirmed: Barbara Geusens, Founder and CEO, Nomige
10:30 - NETWORKING BREAK
11:50 - BUILDING DISTRIBUTION THROUGH INFLUENCER POWERED SOCIAL COMMERCE AND MARKETPLACES
Laura McCann, CEO and Founder ADORAtherapy
12:10 - THE FUTURE OF BEAUTY IS ABOUT GIVING BACK
12:30 - NETWORKING LUNCH
RETAIL
