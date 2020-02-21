Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Beauty Innovation Summit 20" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the era in which consumers can buy anything online, the customer experience becomes more and more important to build an emotional connection and drive sales. Product presentation, for instance, can go a long way to stimulate purchase behaviour.

Successful beauty brands and retailers differentiate themselves through signature moments that are directly aligned to their brand. This experience should be consistent and seamless across all relevant platforms and often budding emphasis on experience provides a distinct advantage to smaller, more agile brands and retailers.

Join us at the INNOCOS summit to prepare for these industry-wide shifts. We invite most innovative brands and retailers to share real-life case studies and learnings on the results of greater personalization, loyalty, seamless journey on and offline, mobile commerce.

INNOCOS summit is all about human connections and an impact we have on individual members, it's about helping each other succeed, meeting the right people.

Agenda

9:00 - OPENING REMARKS FROM THE CHAIR

9:10 - THE NEXT FRONTIER OF OMNICHANNEL IN THE WORLD OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

It is no secret that the digital marketing world has been changing with the use of Artificial Intelligence, IoT, AR, and other experiences; digital transformation is no longer a question. It is now about reinventing business models, centered on data-driven customer experience. Confirmed: Jennifer Tidy, SVP Partnerships, Modiface

9:30 - MODERN RETAIL

Why do classical DTC brands go into retail brick and mortar - and at what stage of brand's development should you do it? Is it for experiential things only or the store will be a source of additional revenue? Dollar Shave Club, Amazon, Glossier, Violet Grey

9:50 - REINVENTING BEAUTY SERVICES THROUGH EXPERIENCES & ENGAGEMENT
Brands and retailers are rethinking the beauty wellness experience through innovations in beauty services and product offerings

  • Subscription services crafting salon-like experiences
  • Brands and beautician clinics are engaging customers to deliver next-gen beauty and personal care services.

Invite: Re: store (San Francisco), & Other Stories, Material Kitchen, Dirty Lemon, Lisa Says Gah, Happimess, Fedoma.

10:10 - BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCES THAT KEEP CUSTOMERS COMING BACK
Invite: Birchbox, Sephora, Boots, STORY, Harrods, Skin inc, Foreo

OR

LUSH ON ITS JOURNEY TO PROVIDE THE ULTIMATE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE'

The beauty retailer is launching its own till system that it hopes will make the shopping experience more personalized, convenient and simple, as well as boost sales.
Invite: Lush

10:30 - NETWORKING BREAK

11:00 - CREATING A BREAKTHROUGH DIGITAL CONTENT EXPERIENCE

In a digital and content-driven economy, you need to create leading-edge customer engagement. Content is the backbone of a connected marketing world.
Sylvia Xie, Director, Global Digital, Analytics and Insights, Benefit Cosmetics, USA

11:20 - CREATING A BREAKTHROUGH DIGITAL CONTENT EXPERIENCE

In a digital and content-driven economy, you need to create leading-edge customer engagement. Content is the backbone of a connected marketing world.

11:50 - SCALING PERSONALIZATION WITH DATA-DRIVEN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

  • How our ML model finds unmet needs in our customer data
  • using a data-driven rather than marketing-driven approach to product formulation
  • continuous iterating and tweaking existing product formulation based on data
  • scaling manufacturing for a customized product offering

Meghan Maupin, CEO, Atolla

12:10 - CONSUMER FOCUSED MASS BRANDS

  • Experiential retailing using native consumer digital technology
  • Trading attention for a higher profit margin
  • Developing strategies for direct to customer relationships in a mass environment

Bianca Heiszwolf, Business Leader Beauty, Philips

12:30 - NETWORKING LUNCH

13:45 - BRAINSTORMING SESSION

15:00 - NETWORKING COFFEE BREAK

15:30 - MANAGING CREATIVE DISRUPTION THROUGH COLLABORATIONS

15:50 - AFTER SALE & LOYALTY - BUILD LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIPS

  • Building a community around your brand
  • Strategies to influence discussions around your brand
  • How to improve retention with personalization & digital experiences

Invite: Lancme (replenishment email campaigns), Birchbox

16:10 - BE PREPARE TO MANAGE ANY ECONOMICAL, POLITICAL OR VIRUS CRISIS

  • Learning how consumers change their behavior in time of crisis.
  • Managing economic crisis like Saars, now Coronavirus, or political, like recent conflict of South Korea and Japan, or else, how to recognize the first signs, how to act quickly and effectively.
  • Inventory management.
  • Recovering from product recalls and reputation challenges.
  • Creating new partnerships.

16:30 - BUILDING BRAND REPUTATION AND TRUST WITH CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

  • How to manage consumer terrorism - when consumers pick on companies for cultural appropriation, wasteful packaging, bad naming, etc.
  • How to react fast and in an appropriate way.
  • Cultural appropriation- borrowing from different cultures procedures is quintessential for beauty but how do you do it so as not to enrage the people?
  • Sustainability marketing claims
  • Experience running a wellness brand, including building trust with customers, recovering from product recalls and reputation challenges.

MARKETING AND E-COMMERCE

9:00 - OPENING REMARKS FROM THE CHAIR

9:10 - EXPERIENCE MORE

Experience More is defined as prioritizing experiences over things, where consumers engage directly with a product/service, and in return, they receive an enhanced and unique interaction with the brand. Consumers are seeking out authentic, personalized experiences to suit their individual tastes, preferences, and lifestyles. Appealing to the senses and using technology as an enabler, brands strive to provide a value-added experience.
Irina Barbalova, Global Lead, Health and Beauty, Euromonitor

9:50 - FRESHLY PRESSED JUICES TO REINVENT COSMETICS
Laurence Caisey, Founder, Freedge Beauty

9:50 - BEYOND THE DNA CONCEPT

  • Your DNA & skin health
  • The rise of DNA testing
  • Personalization to the max

Confirmed: Barbara Geusens, Founder and CEO, Nomige

10:30 - NETWORKING BREAK

11:50 - BUILDING DISTRIBUTION THROUGH INFLUENCER POWERED SOCIAL COMMERCE AND MARKETPLACES

  • Building a brand on the back of strategic technology partnerships
  • Leveraging peer-to-peer referral tracking and settlement to create a massive incentive reseller network
  • Reducing marketing and customer acquisition costs with content creation and delivery tools that reduce dependence on traditional Social Commerce platforms

Laura McCann, CEO and Founder ADORAtherapy

12:10 - THE FUTURE OF BEAUTY IS ABOUT GIVING BACK

  • Align yourself with the right cause and drive social change
  • Explore how to find a cause which couples well with your brand mission, from selection through delivery.
  • Ensure your campaign resonates with your audience and delivers real change.
  • Leverage partnerships for the greater good

12:30 - NETWORKING LUNCH

RETAIL

  • Panel Discussion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcrzxm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900