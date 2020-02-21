Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with cell therapy manufacturing. It focuses on both contract manufacturers, as well as developers with in-house manufacturing facilities, offering in-depth analyses of the various business entities that are engaged in this domain, across different global regions.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the cell therapy manufacturing market. Based on parameters, such as number of ongoing/planned clinical studies, cell therapy manufacturing costs, target patient population, and anticipated adoption of such products, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.
In addition, to account for the uncertainties associated with the manufacturing of cell-based therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Market Insights
Till date, more than 20 cell-based therapies have been approved (recent examples include Zynteglo (2019), Alofisel (2018), YESCARTA (2017) and Kymriah (2017)), while over 500 product candidates are under development. In fact, there are over 1,000 active clinical studies of cell therapies, worldwide. Over the last few years, such therapies have garnered significant attention within the biopharmaceutical industry. Several companies and venture capital funds/investors have already invested a lot of capital towards the development and commercialization of this emerging class of therapeutics.
Despite the optimism, the growth in this domain is still hindered by various development and manufacturing related challenges, primarily due to the limited availability of expertise and infrastructure to produce cell-based therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies.
The growing number of product development initiatives in this domain, coupled to the fact that there are multiple marketed products, have led to a substantial rise in the overall cell therapy manufacturing demand. As a result, developers have turned to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to fulfil their cell therapy development and production requirements.
A wide array of industry players, including well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups, as well as academic institutes, are contributing towards fulfilling the aforementioned demand, offering GMP grade manufacturing services for cell therapies. In addition to cell therapy manufacturing companies, there are several other players that claim to have developed novel technology solutions, aimed at improving the existing cell therapy manufacturing process.
Many CMOs are also actively expanding their cell therapy manufacturing capacity either through collaborations or acquisitions, in order to offer a wide range of services to their respective clients. As a result of the ongoing efforts aimed at mitigating the existing challenges in this domain, the cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth in mid-long term.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Introduction to Cell Therapies
3.2.1. Comparison of Cell Therapies and Other Biotechnology Products
3.2.2. Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)
3.2.3. Current Market Landscape of ATMPs
3.3. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
3.4.1. Centralized Manufacturing
3.4.2. Decentralized Manufacturing
3.5. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.5.1. Scale-up
3.5.2. Scale-out
3.6. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
3.7. Key Manufacturing-related Challenges
3.8. Factors Influencing Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.9. Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.10. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
3.11. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured
4.2.4. Analysis by Source of Cells
4.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture
4.2.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production
4.2.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities/Services
4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape
4.3.1. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured
4.3.4. Analysis by Source of Cells
4.3.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.3.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture
4.3.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production
4.3.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities/Services
4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Role of Logistics Service Providers
5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Current Scenario
5.2.1. Regulatory Guidelines in the US
5.2.2. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe
5.2.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Japan
5.2.4. Conditional Approvals
5.3. Regulatory Accreditations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
5.3.1. Facilities Approved by Regulators to Manufacture Cell Therapies
5.4. Summary of Guidelines for Clinical-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
5.5. Existing Challenges to Clinical-Stage Manufacturing
5.5.1. Variability in Regulatory Guidelines across Different Geographies
5.6. Conclusion
6. ROADMAPS FOR OVERCOMING EXISTING CHALLENGES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Roadmap for the US
6.2.1. Cell Processing
6.2.2. Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling
6.2.3. Process Automation and Data Analytics
6.2.4. Process Monitoring and Quality Control
6.2.5. Standardization and Regulatory Support
6.2.6. Workforce Development
6.2.7. Supply Chain and Logistics
6.3. Roadmaps for Other Geographies
6.3.1. Europe
6.3.2. Asia Pacific
7. AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
7.2.1. Closed Systems
7.2.2. Single-use Systems
7.2.3. Modular Systems
7.3. Case Studies
7.3.1. Roadmap to Developing an Automated Cell Manufacturing/Processing Device
7.3.2. Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing
7.4. GMP-in-a-Box
7.5. List of Automation Service Providers
7.6. Comparative Analysis of Manual and Automated Processes
7.7. Concluding Remarks
8. PROFILES: INDUSTRY PLAYERS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Service Providers in the US
8.2.1 Cognate BioServices
8.2.1.1. Company Overview
8.2.1.2. Service Portfolio
8.2.1.3. Manufacturing Capabilities
8.2.1.4. Partnerships
8.2.1.5. Future Outlook
8.2.2. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
8.2.3. KBI Biopharma
8.2.4. Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions
8.2.5. Waisman Biomanufacturing
8.3. Service Providers in Europe
8.3.1. BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services
8.3.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
8.3.3. Lonza
8.3.4. MaSTherCell
8.3.5. Roslin Cell Therapies
8.4. Service Providers in Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Cell Therapies
8.4.2. Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)
8.4.3. MEDINET
8.4.4. Nikon CeLL innovation
8.4.5. WuXi Advanced Therapies
9. PROFILES: NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine
9.2.1. Overview
9.2.2. Operating Segments
9.2.3. Service Portfolio
9.2.4. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
9.3. Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland
9.4. Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania
9.5. Guy's and St. Thomas' GMP Facility, Guy's Hospital
9.6. Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, Stanford University
9.7. Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota
9.8. Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University
9.9. Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London
9.10. Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services Cellular Therapy Facility, Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine
9.11. Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy
10. ROLE OF NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Service Providers: Non-Profit Organizations
10.2.1. CellCAN
10.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center (CTM CRC)
10.2.3. National Cell Manufacturing Consortium (NCMC)
10.2.4. California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
10.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Affiliated International Societies
11. PARTNERSHIPS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Partnership Models
11.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships
11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model
11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership Model
11.4. Analysis by Type of Cells
11.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
11.6. Geographical Analysis
11.6.1. Continent-wise Distribution
11.6.2. Country-wise Distribution
11.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
11.8. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Acquisitions
11.8.1. Analysis by Year and Type of Cells
11.8.2. Geographical Analysis
11.8.3. Ownership Change Matrix
12. FACILITY EXPANSIONS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Expansions
12.2.1. Cumulative Year-wise Distribution
12.2.2. Analysis by Type of Cells
12.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
12.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Expansion
12.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
12.2.5. Analysis by Region and Purpose of Expansion
13. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology (Industry Players)
13.2.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)
13.2.1.1. Analysis by Size of Manufacturer
13.2.1.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
13.2.1.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
13.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area)
13.3. Key Assumptions and Methodology (Non-Industry Players)
13.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)
13.3.1.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation
13.3.1.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
13.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area)
13.4 Concluding Remarks
14. DEMAND ANALYSIS
14.1 Chapter Overview
14.2 Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Overall Annual Demand
14.3.1. Analysis by Type of Cells
14.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operations
14.3.3. Analysis by Geography
15. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell Therapies
15.3. Pricing Models for Cell Therapies
15.3.1. Based on Associated Costs for T-cell Therapies
15.3.2. Based on Associated Costs for Stem Cell Therapies
15.3.3. Based on Availability of Competing Products
15.3.4. Based on Target Patient Segment
15.3.5. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts
15.4. Cell Therapy Cost Optimization
15.4.1. Role of Cost of Goods Sold
15.4.2. Role of Automation
15.4.3. Role of Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations
15.5. Reimbursement-related Considerations for Cell Therapies
15.5.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies
16. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Make versus Buy Decision Making: Analytical Output
17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Scope of the Forecast
17.3. Forecast Methodology
17.4. Input Tables and Key Assumptions
17.5. Overall Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030
17.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
17.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Source of Cells
17.5.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation
17.5.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Purpose of Production
17.5.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Geographical Distribution
17.6. Market Opportunity in Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies
17.7. Market Opportunity in Clinical Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies
18. KEY INSIGHTS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Grid Analysis
18.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Logo Landscape by Type of Cell Therapy
18.3.1. Logo Landscape: Immune Cell Manufacturers
18.3.2. Logo Landscape: Stem Cell Manufacturers
18.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: World Map Representation of Location of Manufacturing Facility
18.4.1. Industry Players
18.4.2. Non-Industry Players
19. SWOT ANALYSIS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Strengths
19.3. Weaknesses
19.4. Opportunities
19.5. Threats
19.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors
19.6.1. Concluding Remarks
20. CONCLUSION
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Takeaways
21. SURVEY ANALYSIS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Seniority Level of Respondents
21.3. Type of Cell Therapy
21.4. Scale of Operation
21.5. Source of Cells
21.6. Type of Cell Culture System
21.7. Availability of Fill/Finish Services
22. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Lion TCR
22.2.1. Company Overview
22.2.2. Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
22.3. Cell Therapies
22.4. CiMaas
22.5. Gracell Biotechnologies
22.6. Glycostem Therapeutics
22.7. Kadimastem
22.8. Bio Elpida
22.9. Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy/C3i
22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing
22.11. RoslinCT
22.12. Yposkesi
22.13. University of Minnesota
23. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
24. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
