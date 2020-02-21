Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:
- Autonomous vehicle technology (Levels 1-5 as defined by the SAE) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends that are propelling the autonomous light vehicle sector to the forefront of the automotive industry's thinking
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and OEMs covering their views of autonomous and future mobility. Companies interviewed include Valeo, Honeywell, Stahl, Ford, Bosch, Hella, BMW and Panasonic
- Review of the major autonomous technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments
- Review of the major OEMs and the steps they have taken to bring autonomous light vehicles to market
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the autonomous light vehicle sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the world's markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments in autonomous light vehicles
- Follow the key trends within autonomous light vehicles and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Autonomous vehicles - as defined by the SAE
- Governmental role
- Federal legislation adopted in the US to support autonomous vehicles
- Legislation changes required in Europe
- Issues versus benefits
- Mobility services
- OEM viewpoints
- Audi - autonomous car development
- BMW - autonomous car development
- FCA - autonomous car development
- Ford - autonomous car development
- GM - autonomous car development
- Honda - autonomous car development
- Hyundai-Kia - autonomous car development
- Mazda - autonomous car development
- Mercedes-Benz - autonomous car development
- PSA - autonomous car development
- Renault-Nissan - autonomous car development
- Tesla - autonomous car development
- Toyota - autonomous car development
- Volvo - autonomous car development
- VW - autonomous car development
- Supplier developments
- Aptiv PLC
- Bosch
- Continental
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Visteon
- Yandex
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Technologies
- Cockpits and displays
- Seating
- Sensors
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Blind spot detection systems
- Lane departure warning systems
- Parking assistance systems
- Radar and camera sensors
- Aptiv's RACam
- Banner Engineering's solutions
- Bosch's solutions
- Denso Ten's solution
- Denso's solutions
- GM's solutions
- Honda's solutions
- OmniVision Technologies' solution
- Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras
- TRW's solutions
- Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles
- Steering systems
- Suspension systems
- Vehicle concepts
- Chrysler
- Hyundai
- NEVS
- Rinspeed
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- Volvo
- Vehicle interiors
- Automaker views
- Suppliers' views
- Vehicle market forecasts
- Autonomous vehicle sensor forecasts
- Initiatives by country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1iwyy
