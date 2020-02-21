Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Analysis on Automotive Connected Services in Europe, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the research study is to evaluate the current use of connected car applications such as digital assistants, online infotainment services, telematics services, navigation services, and data-enabled services among respondents in Europe.

In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and who prefers to use what types of services.

This research will also investigate the most interesting connected car applications and use cases for customers in the future.



Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe - France, Italy, the UK, and Germany. A total of 2137 decision-makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.



Research Scope

Identify the most interesting connected car services/use cases for the customers

Deep-dive analysis on what services/use cases are preferred across different vehicle segment owners

Understand what challenges are limiting customers in their adoption of data-enabled services

Identify the major, interesting connected car services that customers would like to see in the future

Understand the willingness of customers to share data with automakers for providing personalized services

Connected Car Services Highlights

More than 40% of drivers currently use digital assistants and the main task in a vehicle is telephony and navigation

Navigation and online music streaming are the most preferred Internet services in cars, local search and concierge services are still low

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay still under-penetrated - familiarity only from 17 models

Customers prefer flexible payment plans and a-la-carte options for telematics service. Emergency assistance tops the most-needed option - Unbundling of services

More than 60% of drivers are willing to share data and expect money as an incentive

Research Highlights

Criteria for vehicle purchase and interest in new technologies- Analyses the consumer's perspective for purchasing vehicles in key European regions. It also identifies the driver's attitude towards the use of different connected vehicle technologies and autonomous cars in the future

Digital Assistants - Showcases the key use cases and frequency of use of digital assistants in connected vehicles and reasons for increasing interest among consumers

Online infotainment services and in-car features -Identifies key online services and features largely used in cars and presents the preferred online services for the future

Telematics and navigation services - Highlights the current, interesting telematics and navigation services among vehicle owners and also identifies the preference for connected services of the future

Data-enabled services - Highlights the increasing interest in data-enabled services and identifies consumer's data-sharing expectations for automakers

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Scope and Objectives

Features and Services Covered in the Study

Research Methodology

Key Questions the Study Will Answer

2. Respondents Sample Overview

Survey Sample Structure

Sample Structure

Demographic Profile

3. Executive Summary

Top Ten Findings from the Survey

Key Sections Covered in the Customer Research

Criteria for Vehicle Purchase and Interest Towards New Technologies

Digital Assistants

Online Services and In-car Features

Telematics and Navigation Services

Data-Enabled Services

4. Criteria for Vehicle Purchase and Interest Towards New Technologies

General Criteria for Purchasing a New Vehicle

Car Technology Interest

Attitude Towards Cars and Driving

5. Digital Assistants

General Digital Assistant Usage

In-car use of Digital Assistants

Frequency of Use of Digital Assistants on Phone

Digital Assistants Use by Applications

6. Online Service and In-Built Vehicle Features

Current Use of Online Services in Cars

In-built Vehicle Features and Current Usage

In-built Vehicle Features Future Demand

7. Telematics and Navigation Services

Interest in Navigation and Safety Services

Interest in Telematics Services

Preferred Subscription Model

HMI Preference for Controlling Features

8. Data-Enabled Services

Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealer/Car Maker

Expectations towards Reward/Payment for Sharing Data

Data-Enabled Services

9. Key Conclusions

