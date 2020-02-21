eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

21 February 2020 at 12:15 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Surve, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20200219171459_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

ISIN: FI4000375597

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 30,000 Unit price: 10.64 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 30,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.64 EUR

eQ Plc

Janne Larma, CEO

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi