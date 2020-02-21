Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the US Revenue Cycle Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Overview
CMS' tough stand on the final rule of Quality Payment Program (QPP), that increased reporting requirements for Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) participants in 2020 and 2021, will establish the value-based payment program as the predominant revenue model for all payers and providers in the next few years. Hence, the focus on RCM IT and service solutions that enable financial risk and quality management at an enterprise level will be intensified. This will also lead larger health systems consolidating their overall spend on core RCM IT solutions to a fewer number of incumbent or prominent market participants.
Patients' direct contribution to total provider revenue is increasing rapidly, allowing payers and providers to invest on self-service tools that improve patients' overall financial experience by helping them schedule appointments, verify benefit eligibility, estimate financial responsibility, and facilitate secured payment online, from anywhere.
More patients are also deferring payment on their healthcare bills resulting in cash flow issues and solvency concerns for providers. Hence, back-end RCM processes continue to be important. RCM service providers that specialize on medical billing, bad debt collection and complex contract management (e.g., Worker's Compensation Framework) will be working more closely with both payers (to provide input on sustainable premiums) and providers (to manage A/R).
The RCM outsourcing market is likely to sustain its strong momentum; however, business models remain inconsistent and contingent on the strength of providers' incumbent clinical documentation, coding, claims pre-authorization and denial management capabilities.
The RCM vendor market is going to be expanded to niche and third-party RCM service providers that render IT automation consumer centricity, EMR interoperability, and RCM performance reporting functions.
In the foreseeable future, progressive technologies (Natural Language Processing (NLP), voice assistants, Machine Learning (ML), chatbots) will become essential components of all advanced RCM portfolios that are used to reduce physician burden, improve coders' productivity, reduce denials, and manage financial risk.
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Introduction to Next Generation RCM
4. Hospital RCM Market Analysis
5. Physician Practice RCM Market Analysis
6. Outsourced RCM Services Market
7. Forecasts and Trends - Total RCM Market
8. Growth Opportunity Assessment
9. Hospital RCM Segment Analysis
10. Physician Practice RCM Segment Analysis
11. Penetration Analysis - Total RCM Market
12. Competitive Market Structure
13. Vendor Landscape Assessment - Total RCM Market
14. Key Companies to Watch
15. Future Perspectives
16. Appendix
