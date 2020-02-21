Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assessment of the US Revenue Cycle Management Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study primarily strives to:

Analyze the market forces affecting the utilization of next-generation Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) IT and service solutions among US hospitals and physician practices.

Evaluate the latest regulatory objectives that mandate episodic financial risk management initiatives.

Highlight the best practices in the areas of how RCM IT and service solutions are procured, deployed, and optimized.

Assess the outlook of outsourced or shared service-based RCM operating models.

Identify 5 major growth opportunities related to RCM.

Estimate the revenue potential of the total US RCM market (software applications and services), and include breakdowns by hospitals and physician practices, from 2019 to 2024.

Shortlist vendors that propose best in class RCM IT and service solutions for hospitals and physician practices.

Market Overview

CMS' tough stand on the final rule of Quality Payment Program (QPP), that increased reporting requirements for Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) participants in 2020 and 2021, will establish the value-based payment program as the predominant revenue model for all payers and providers in the next few years. Hence, the focus on RCM IT and service solutions that enable financial risk and quality management at an enterprise level will be intensified. This will also lead larger health systems consolidating their overall spend on core RCM IT solutions to a fewer number of incumbent or prominent market participants.



Patients' direct contribution to total provider revenue is increasing rapidly, allowing payers and providers to invest on self-service tools that improve patients' overall financial experience by helping them schedule appointments, verify benefit eligibility, estimate financial responsibility, and facilitate secured payment online, from anywhere.



More patients are also deferring payment on their healthcare bills resulting in cash flow issues and solvency concerns for providers. Hence, back-end RCM processes continue to be important. RCM service providers that specialize on medical billing, bad debt collection and complex contract management (e.g., Worker's Compensation Framework) will be working more closely with both payers (to provide input on sustainable premiums) and providers (to manage A/R).



The RCM outsourcing market is likely to sustain its strong momentum; however, business models remain inconsistent and contingent on the strength of providers' incumbent clinical documentation, coding, claims pre-authorization and denial management capabilities.



The RCM vendor market is going to be expanded to niche and third-party RCM service providers that render IT automation consumer centricity, EMR interoperability, and RCM performance reporting functions.



In the foreseeable future, progressive technologies (Natural Language Processing (NLP), voice assistants, Machine Learning (ML), chatbots) will become essential components of all advanced RCM portfolios that are used to reduce physician burden, improve coders' productivity, reduce denials, and manage financial risk.



Companies Mentioned



Allscripts

athenahealth

Change Healthcare

Greeway Health

Optum

Parallon

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings - Market Financials

Key Findings - Major Market Forces

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

2. Market Overview

Market Background

The Mature RCM Market is Preparing for an Upgrade

Patients' Concern for Their Increasing Financial Liability is Real

Regulatory Agencies are Favoring Modernization of RCM

3. Introduction to Next Generation RCM

Market Definition and Vendor Map

End-user and Product Segmentation of RCM

4. Hospital RCM Market Analysis

Market Overview

Top Growth Opportunities

Key Success Factors

5. Physician Practice RCM Market Analysis

Market Overview

Top Growth Opportunities

Key Success Factors

6. Outsourced RCM Services Market

Introduction to Outsourced RCM Services - Assessment of Market Forces

Outlook for Outsourced RCM Services - A Wide Array of Business Models are at Play

Assessment of Best Practices - Outsourced RCM Services

7. Forecasts and Trends - Total RCM Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Growth Opportunity Assessment

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Hospital RCM Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Offering

Revenue Forecast by Offering Discussion

10. Physician Practice RCM Segment Analysis

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Offering

Revenue Forecast Discussion - Software and Service Applications

11. Penetration Analysis - Total RCM Market

Penetration Analysis - Hospitals

Penetration Analysis - Physician Practices

12. Competitive Market Structure

Competitive Environment

13. Vendor Landscape Assessment - Total RCM Market

Vendor Examples by RCM Applications and Services

14. Key Companies to Watch

Vendor Segmentation - Software Application Providers

Vendor Segmentation - Service Providers

15. Future Perspectives

3 Big Predictions

16. Appendix

Abbreviation List

Vendor Segmentation Capability Definitions

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynq9mx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900