Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex has a solid international reputation in the private aviation market and looks forward to growing its presence in the United States.

Jetex, an award-winning global leader in executive aviation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Goodridge in a newly created role of Vice President of Sales, USA. In this new role, Goodridge will be responsible for leading all sales and marketing efforts within the market.

Goodridge has 25 years of aviation experience. Prior to joining Jetex, she held senior-level roles with Jet Aviation, CAE, FlightSafety International and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She is also a licensed private pilot.

“Jetex is a trusted resource for international trip planning, mission support, fuel and FBO services worldwide. We are delighted to have the opportunity of benefiting from Julie’s expertise in the United States as we develop our presence in this important market.” said Mr. Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex.

Goodridge has a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a bachelor’s degree in English and Communications from Northern Kentucky University; she also holds the NBAA Certified Aviation Manager designation.

Goodridge will be based at the Jetex Operations Center in Miami, Florida.

About Jetex: An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBO, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel.

