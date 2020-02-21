Amsterdam, 21 February 2020 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2019 Annual Report.



The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com

-ENDS-

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.

Kees Jongsma

Tel: +31-6-54798253

E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl





Media Heineken N.V.

Press enquiries

Tim van der Zanden / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

Heineken Holding N.V. and Heineken N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIO NA and HEIA NA and on Reuters under HEIO.AS and HEIN.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY) and Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY). Most recent information is available on the website: www.heinekenholding.com and www.theHEINEKENcompany.com.

Attachment