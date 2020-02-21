Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights into the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection. A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis by development stage, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type.



Products covered by Phase

Phase III, Phase II, Phase I

Pre-clinical & Discovery

Inactive (Discontinued and Dormant)

Overview of pipeline development activities for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection



Pipeline analysis of therapeutic drugs include but are not limited to drug description and development activities focusing on clinical and pre-clinical results, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, technology and patent details.



Therapeutic segmentation of products for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection



The report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development stage, therapy type, molecule type, and administration route across this indication.



Scope of the report

Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, designations, technologies and chemical information

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection

Key Benefits:



Establish a comprehensive understanding of the current pipeline scenario across Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection to formulate effective R&D strategies

Assess challenges and opportunities that influence Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection R&D

Gather impartial perspective of strategies of the emerging competitors having potentially lucrative portfolio in this space and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify the relationship between the product and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine

Devise in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with progressing projects for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection to enhance and expand business potential and scope

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection - Disease Overview



3. Pipeline Outlook

An Overview of Pipeline Products for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection

4. Comparative Analysis



5. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage

5.1 Drug Name : Company Name



6. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage

6.1 Drug Name : Company Name



7. Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration

Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Route of Administration

Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Molecule Type

8. Inactive Pipeline Products

8.1 Drug Description

Research and Development Studies

Product Development Activities

Reason for dormancy/discontinuation

Appendix



Report Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Atriva Therapeutics GmbH

Autoimmune Technologies LLC

CEL-SCI Corp

Fab'entech SA

GeneCure LLC

Nanotherapeutics Inc

Novavax Inc

Oncovir Inc

Phelix Therapeutics LLC

