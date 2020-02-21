Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market. A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) treatment guidelines.



The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.



Scope of the report

The Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Report Highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

In the coming years, the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) treatment market. Several potential therapies for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) ) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions Answered



What are the current options for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?

How many Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and their status?

What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Positive, Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/956zwo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900