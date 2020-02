Company announcement

21 February 2020









Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S 2020



Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 at 3.00pm at K.B. Hallen, Peter Bangs Vej 147, DK-2000 Frederiksberg.











Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





