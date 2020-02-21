Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Fixed Services Worldwide: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecasts worldwide and for eight individually modelled regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central, and Eastern Europe, developed Asia-Pacific, emerging Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This report provides:

  • A 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and eight geographical regions
  • An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for eight geographical regions
  • An overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-region comparison
  • A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data Coverage

Fixed Connections

  • Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
  • Narrowband voice, VoBB
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed Revenue

  • Service revenue, retail revenue
  • Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS
  • DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed Voice Traffic

  • Outgoing minutes, MoU

ASPU

  • Fixed ASPU

Key Topics Covered

Worldwide Trends

  • Market overview: growth in the total fixed retail revenue will be driven by rising fixed broadband penetration in developing markets
  • The FTTP/B share of fixed broadband connections will increase from 56% in 2019 to 64% in 2024
  • North America will be the only region with significant fixed broadband ASPU growth due to its limited market competition
  • Fixed broadband penetration will continue to grow in developing regions; operators in developed markets will focus on the consumer experience
  • Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries

Regional Trends

  • Western Europe: only the fixed broadband market offers potential for significant revenue growth
  • Central and Eastern Europe: total revenue growth will be driven by increasing fixed broadband coverage
  • Emerging Asia-Pacific rising levels of competition and regulatory pressure will limit the growth in fixed broadband ASPU
  • Developed Asia-Pacific: fixed broadband and business services revenue will grow, but not by enough to offset declines in legacy services
  • Middle East and North Africa: the fast adoption of fixed broadband will help to maintain service revenue growth
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: the number of fixed broadband connections will more than double from 2018 to 2024, but penetration will remain low
  • Latin America: fixed broadband revenue will account for the majority of the total telecoms retail revenue, driven by expansions in-network coverage
  • North America: fixed broadband will be the main driver of the total telecoms revenue growth, thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/luwzn3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900