Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Fixed Services Worldwide: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines key trends and drivers and provides comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecasts worldwide and for eight individually modelled regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central, and Eastern Europe, developed Asia-Pacific, emerging Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of 110 fixed KPIs for the worldwide telecoms markets and eight geographical regions

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for eight geographical regions

An overview of operator strategies and region-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-region comparison

A summary of results, key implications, and recommendations for fixed operators.

Data Coverage



Fixed Connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed Revenue

Service revenue, retail revenue

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Fixed Voice Traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

ASPU

Fixed ASPU

Key Topics Covered



Worldwide Trends



Market overview: growth in the total fixed retail revenue will be driven by rising fixed broadband penetration in developing markets

The FTTP/B share of fixed broadband connections will increase from 56% in 2019 to 64% in 2024

North America will be the only region with significant fixed broadband ASPU growth due to its limited market competition

Fixed broadband penetration will continue to grow in developing regions; operators in developed markets will focus on the consumer experience

Key mergers, acquisitions, and market entries



Regional Trends



Western Europe: only the fixed broadband market offers potential for significant revenue growth

Central and Eastern Europe: total revenue growth will be driven by increasing fixed broadband coverage

Emerging Asia-Pacific rising levels of competition and regulatory pressure will limit the growth in fixed broadband ASPU

Developed Asia-Pacific: fixed broadband and business services revenue will grow, but not by enough to offset declines in legacy services

Middle East and North Africa: the fast adoption of fixed broadband will help to maintain service revenue growth

Sub-Saharan Africa: the number of fixed broadband connections will more than double from 2018 to 2024, but penetration will remain low

Latin America: fixed broadband revenue will account for the majority of the total telecoms retail revenue, driven by expansions in-network coverage

North America: fixed broadband will be the main driver of the total telecoms revenue growth, thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/luwzn3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900