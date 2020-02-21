Municipality Finance Plc

Stock Exchange Release

21 February 2020 at 1.15 am (EET)

Change in the Board of Directors of MuniFin

Raija-Leena Hankonen, member of the Board of Directors of Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin), has as of today resigned from the Board of Directors, including its Committees, as she is proposed to be elected to the Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S. According to MuniFin’s Articles of Association, a member of the Board of Directors may not belong to the management of another credit institution.

”Board membership in MuniFin has been an extremely interesting position in which I have been able to participate in the management of the third largest credit institution in Finland, seeing its importance for responsible finance of public sector. I am happy to have had this opportunity to help build MuniFin’s success from my part during the past year," says Raija-Leena Hankonen.

"Despite having served on the MuniFin’s Board of Directors for a shorter period than planned, Raija-Leena Hankonen's expertise and extensive experience in external audit and financial sector operations have been a great benefit for MuniFin. I thank her for her contribution and wish her every success in her future endeavors," says Helena Walldén, Chair of MuniFin's Board of Directors.

