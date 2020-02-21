Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Clinical Laboratory Services Market examines the world and regional markets and is essential for laboratory and IVD companies seeking to better understand the market potential.
The report provides the reader with an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Both global and regional market overviews are presented.
Markets by Specialty
Clinical laboratories offer a wide range of tests and services to meet the needs of the medical industry. The majority of laboratory tests are considered routine and are performed by broadly trained professionals and are often returned to the ordering physician within hours. Tests that require more specialty-trained professionals are often more costly and require more time to process.
For the purpose of this study, laboratory testing has been classified into five general segments: clinical chemistry - routine & essential testing, immunology and microbiology testing, cytology and histology testing, genetic testing, and toxicology testing.
Market by Provider Group
The report presents a provider overview of the market, segmented into three broad groups: hospitals/acute care, physician offices/outpatient clinics, and independent.
Market by Region
The report examines the market in terms of key regions, covering Northern America (United States, Canada), EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Rest of EMEA), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America).
Global Competitor Summary
The report provides an analysis of leading market participants. The report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including company overviews; performance reviews; key acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships; products and services; and company growth strategies.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Industry Overview
Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty
Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group
Chapter Five: North America Market
Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market
Chapter Eight: Latin America Market
Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants
Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
