Clinical Laboratory Services Market examines the world and regional markets and is essential for laboratory and IVD companies seeking to better understand the market potential.

The report provides the reader with an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Both global and regional market overviews are presented.

Markets by Specialty

Clinical laboratories offer a wide range of tests and services to meet the needs of the medical industry. The majority of laboratory tests are considered routine and are performed by broadly trained professionals and are often returned to the ordering physician within hours. Tests that require more specialty-trained professionals are often more costly and require more time to process.

For the purpose of this study, laboratory testing has been classified into five general segments: clinical chemistry - routine & essential testing, immunology and microbiology testing, cytology and histology testing, genetic testing, and toxicology testing.



Market by Provider Group

The report presents a provider overview of the market, segmented into three broad groups: hospitals/acute care, physician offices/outpatient clinics, and independent.

Market by Region

The report examines the market in terms of key regions, covering Northern America (United States, Canada), EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Rest of EMEA), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America).

Global Competitor Summary

The report provides an analysis of leading market participants. The report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including company overviews; performance reviews; key acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships; products and services; and company growth strategies.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Executive Summary



Industry at a Glance

Scope and Methodology

Global Market Overview

Market Conclusions

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Leading Market Participants

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

Clinical Laboratory Description

Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country

The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States

Structure and Regulation in the U.S.

Laboratory Developed Test Regulations

Directive 98/79/EC

Health Canada Changes and Forecasted Action

Payers and Reimbursement

Laboratory Service Payer Types

Trends in Medicare Reimbursement

Health Care Reform

Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014

Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)

Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients

Commercial Insurance Providers

Transparency in Pricing

Direct-to-Consumer Testing

DTC in Genetic Testing

Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies

LabCorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy

Foundation Medicine signs $111M contract with Department of Veterans Affairs

Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology

The Role of Information Technology

Industry Drivers

Global Demographics

Chronic Diseases and Conditions

Surgical Procedure Volumes

Economic Performance

Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty

Test and Services Overview

Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing

Routine Clinical Chemistry

Cholesterol Level Testing

Urinalysis

Hematology

Coagulation

Endocrinology

Immunology and Microbiology

Allergy and Food Intolerance

Tumor Markers

Cardiac Markers

HIV Testing

Cytology and Histology Testing

Pap Test

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group

Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview

Hospitals and Acute Care Providers

Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers

Physician Offices

Global Nursing Establishments and Assisted Living Facilities

Global Dialysis Clinics

Independent Laboratory Providers

Chapter Five: North America Market

Overview

United States

U.S. Market Analysis by Test Type

U.S. Market Analysis by Laboratory Provider Type

U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure

Independent Clinical Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Physician-office and Clinic Laboratories

Nursing Facility and Home Health

Pharmacy-based Laboratories

Dialysis Clinics

Canada

Chapter Six: EMEA Market

Overview

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Rest of EMEA

Middle East

Turkey

Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market

Overview

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Singapore

Indonesia

Philippines

Taiwan

Chapter Eight: Latin America Market

Overview

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants



Global Competitor Summary

U.S. Competitive Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

ACM Global Laboratories, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary

DaVita, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corp.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

Miraca Holdings, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spectra Laboratories: A Fresenius Company

SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)

Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary



Global Market Overview

Regional Overview

Trends

Population Growth

Aging Populations

Increasing Disease Burden

Economic Growth in Developing Regions

Stabilizing Economies in Developed Regions

Pricing Pressures

Focusing on Efficient Health Systems

Overall Growth in Demand for Health Care Services

