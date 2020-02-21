Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market examines the world and regional markets and is essential for laboratory and IVD companies seeking to better understand the market potential.

The report provides the reader with an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth. Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies. Both global and regional market overviews are presented.

Markets by Specialty

Clinical laboratories offer a wide range of tests and services to meet the needs of the medical industry. The majority of laboratory tests are considered routine and are performed by broadly trained professionals and are often returned to the ordering physician within hours. Tests that require more specialty-trained professionals are often more costly and require more time to process.

For the purpose of this study, laboratory testing has been classified into five general segments: clinical chemistry - routine & essential testing, immunology and microbiology testing, cytology and histology testing, genetic testing, and toxicology testing.

Market by Provider Group

The report presents a provider overview of the market, segmented into three broad groups: hospitals/acute care, physician offices/outpatient clinics, and independent.

Market by Region

The report examines the market in terms of key regions, covering Northern America (United States, Canada), EMEA (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Rest of EMEA), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America).

Global Competitor Summary

The report provides an analysis of leading market participants. The report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including company overviews; performance reviews; key acquisitions, alliances, and partnerships; products and services; and company growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter One: Executive Summary

  • Industry at a Glance
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Global Market Overview
  • Market Conclusions
  • Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
  • Leading Market Participants

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

  • Clinical Laboratory Description
  • Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country
  • The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States
  • Structure and Regulation in the U.S.
  • Laboratory Developed Test Regulations
  • Directive 98/79/EC
  • Health Canada Changes and Forecasted Action
  • Payers and Reimbursement
  • Laboratory Service Payer Types
  • Trends in Medicare Reimbursement
  • Health Care Reform
  • Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014
  • Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)
  • Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients
  • Commercial Insurance Providers
  • Transparency in Pricing
  • Direct-to-Consumer Testing
  • DTC in Genetic Testing
  • Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies
  • LabCorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy
  • Foundation Medicine signs $111M contract with Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology
  • The Role of Information Technology
  • Industry Drivers
  • Global Demographics
  • Chronic Diseases and Conditions
  • Surgical Procedure Volumes
  • Economic Performance

Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty

  • Test and Services Overview
  • Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing
  • Routine Clinical Chemistry
  • Cholesterol Level Testing
  • Urinalysis
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation
  • Endocrinology
  • Immunology and Microbiology
  • Allergy and Food Intolerance
  • Tumor Markers
  • Cardiac Markers
  • HIV Testing
  • Cytology and Histology Testing
  • Pap Test
  • Genetic Testing
  • Toxicology Testing

Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group

  • Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview
  • Hospitals and Acute Care Providers
  • Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers
  • Physician Offices
  • Global Nursing Establishments and Assisted Living Facilities
  • Global Dialysis Clinics
  • Independent Laboratory Providers

Chapter Five: North America Market

  • Overview
  • United States
  • U.S. Market Analysis by Test Type
  • U.S. Market Analysis by Laboratory Provider Type
  • U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure
  • Independent Clinical Laboratories
  • Hospital-based Laboratories
  • Physician-office and Clinic Laboratories
  • Nursing Facility and Home Health
  • Pharmacy-based Laboratories
  • Dialysis Clinics
  • Canada
  • Chapter Six: EMEA Market
  • Overview
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • United Kingdom
  • Switzerland
  • Rest of EMEA
  • Middle East
  • Turkey

Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market

  • Overview
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Philippines
  • Taiwan

Chapter Eight: Latin America Market

  • Overview
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Venezuela

Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants

  • Global Competitor Summary
  • U.S. Competitive Analysis
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • ACM Global Laboratories, Inc.
  • ARUP Laboratories
  • BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary
  • DaVita, Inc.
  • Exact Sciences Corp.
  • Eurofins Scientific SE
  • Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)
  • Miraca Holdings, Inc.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sonic Healthcare Limited
  • Spectra Laboratories: A Fresenius Company
  • SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)

Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary

  • Global Market Overview
  • Regional Overview
  • Trends
  • Population Growth
  • Aging Populations
  • Increasing Disease Burden
  • Economic Growth in Developing Regions
  • Stabilizing Economies in Developed Regions
  • Pricing Pressures
  • Focusing on Efficient Health Systems
  • Overall Growth in Demand for Health Care Services

