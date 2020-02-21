Lykill fjármögnun hf. will hold a bond auction of a floating rate bond series, LYKILL 16 1, next Wednesday, February 26th.

The bond series was originally issued in 2016 with a 7-year maturity. It carries interest linked to 1M REIBOR rate plus a 1.1% margin and is secured by a cover pool, consisting of loans and lease agreements. The series is an annuity with monthly payments and will mature on October 15th, 2023. The bond series LYKILL 16 1 has been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange.

Outstanding nominal amount in the bond series is ISK 5,080 million and the current remaining balance amounts to ISK 2,904 million.

Arion bank hf. is to manage the auction and will present it to investors. The auction does not represent a public offering and only parties who are classified as eligible counterparties under Art. 43(9) of Act no. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions will be able to participate. All bonds will be sold at the price 100,0. Lykill reserves the right to accept any offer partially or in full or refuse all offers. The auction results will be made public no later than the next business day following the auction.

Bids are accepted until 17:00 (GMT+0) on Wednesday, 26th of February 2020. Settlement day is planned to be on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Bids must be sent to skuldabrefamidlun@arionbanki.is

Contacts:

Hrafn Steinarsson, Arion banki hf. Markets, hrafn.steinarsson@arionbanki.is tel: +354 856 6910