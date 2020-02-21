|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|Settlement Date
|02/26/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.892
|/
|2.850
|Total Number of Bids Received
|39
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|9,200
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.892
|/
|2.850
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.930
|/
|2.820
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.893
|/
|2.850
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.913
|/
|2.840
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.930
|/
|2.820
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.780
|/
|2.930
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.852
|/
|2.880
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|25.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|5.75
Formats available: