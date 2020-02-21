Series RIKB 21 0805
Settlement Date  02/26/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  1,600 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  100.892  /  2.850 
Total Number of Bids Received  39 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  9,200 
Total Number of Successful Bids  10 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  8 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  100.892  /  2.850 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  100.930  /  2.820 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  100.893  /  2.850 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  100.913  /  2.840 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  100.930  /  2.820 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  100.780  /  2.930 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  100.852  /  2.880 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  25.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  5.75 