DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) the leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products in the United States, has acquired Cooper Glass Co, LLC, a commercial glass company serving the Memphis market. Cooper was founded 28 years ago by Martin Cooper who will join TruTeam and continue to manage this business. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, Cooper Glass generated approximately $9 million in annual revenue.



Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild stated, “Cooper Glass is a great addition to TruTeam and will broaden and enhance our existing $150 million glass installation business. We are pleased to welcome Martin to TopBuild and look forward to him growing our market share in the Memphis region.”

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801