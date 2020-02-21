Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoemulsion Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global nanoemulsion market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 41.8% share of the nanoemulsion market.



The growth in value sales for emulsifiers is attributable to surge in demand for different emulsifiers, which facilitate better taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for nanoemulsifiers.



The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers focus on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as developing countries. This has led customers to indulge in various physical activities, such as jogging, running, and related activities.



Among these health-conscious consumers, few customers are indulged in performance enhancement programs by keeping a track of their performance and health on a daily basis. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of special proteins made using nanoemulsifying techniques. Thus, nanoemulsifiers are gaining increased traction among nutrition manufacturers, which significantly drives the nanoemulsion market growth.



Nanoemulsions specially made from food grade ingredients are being predominantly used to encapsulate the biologically active lipids such as polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), and Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation proves protective effect against cancer, sudden death, cardiac death, asthma, cognitive aging, myocardial infarction, and inflammation. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), also known as an Omega3 fatty acid, is one of two essential fatty acids. ALA is necessary for health and it cannot be synthesized within the human body.



Nanoemulsions with droplet size less than 100 nm are finding numerous applications in the field of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food industries owing to its small size advantage. These nano particles gives freshness to food, increase stability, and also improves digestibility of the food.



Nanoemulsifiers have witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for this product in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the nanoemulsion industry.



There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the nanoemulsion market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, nanoemulsion market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction.



The key players operating in the global market include AQUANOVA AG, Keystone Foods, Shemen Industries Ltd., Frutarom Group, Jamba, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, Unilever Group, Nestle S.A., DuPont, and the Kraft Heinz Company.



Key Findings



Depending on type, the small-molecule surfactant segment garnered 60% of nanoemulsion market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The protein-stabilized emulsions market is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.5 %.

In 2018, based on application, the beverages segment accounted for 64% share of the nanoemulsion market, and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 11.9%.

The dairy segment is expected to reach $1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.7%.

Region-wise, North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% throughout the nanoemulsion market forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition and Scope

2.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

2.3. Key Findings

2.3.1. Top Investment Pockets

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.4. Threat of Substitution

2.4.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Evolution/Industry Roadmap

2.6. Market Dynamics

2.6.1. Drivers

2.6.1.1. Growing Use of Nanoemulsion in Food & Beverages Industry

2.6.1.2. Rising Trend of Nanostructured Food Ingredients and Additive in Food & Beverages

2.6.2. Restraints

2.6.2.1. Higher Cost of Nanoemulsion Technology

2.6.3. Opportunities

2.6.3.1. Nano Technology Enduring Its Trend in Various Industry



Chapter 3: Nanoemulsion Market, By Type

3.1. Overview

3.2. Small-Molecule Surfactant

3.3. Protein-Stabilized Emulsions

3.4. Polysaccharide



Chapter 4: Nanoemulsion Market, By Application Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Beverages

4.3. Dairy

4.4. Bakery



Chapter 5: Nanoemulsion Market, By Region

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.3. U.S.

5.4. Canada

5.5. Mexico

5.6. Europe

5.7. U.K.

5.8. France

5.9. Netherlands

5.10. Germany

5.11. Turkey

5.12. Rest of Europe

5.13. Asia-Pacific

5.14. China

5.15. Japan

5.16. India

5.17. South Korea

5.18. Australia

5.19. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.20. LAMEA

5.21. Brazil

5.22. South Africa

5.23. United Arab Emirates

5.24. Rest of LAMEA



Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

6.1. Market Player Positioning, 2018

6.2. Competitive Dashboard

6.3. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Aquanova AG

7.2. Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences

7.3. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

7.4. Jamba

7.5. Keystone Foods

7.6. Nestle S.A.

7.7. Shemen Industries Ltd.

7.8. The Kraft Heinz Company (Heinz)

7.9. Unilever Group

7.10. Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients



