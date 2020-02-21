  • Q4 GAAP Operating Income of $20 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $31 Million; Both Consistent with Market Update Provided in January

  • Full Year GAAP Operating Income was $104 Million; Adjusted Operating Income Totaled $187 Million (Including Industrial in First Half), Translating to an Adjusted Operating Margin of 11 Percent

  • Significant Progress in 2019 on Strategic Business Transformation to Single-Thesis Environmental Solutions Company, Highlighted by Acquisition of Clean Earth, Re-Branding of Harsco Environmental and Sale of Industrial Businesses 

  • 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Expected to be Between $280 Million and $310 Million; Compares with $283 Million in 2019 on a Comparable Business (Proforma) Basis

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported fourth quarter 2019 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, fourth quarter of 2019 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.03, which included acquisition integration and strategic costs and other unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.12.

These figures compare with fourth quarter of 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.41 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.21.

“While our results for the fourth quarter were disappointing, 2019 marked a year of significant progress on our key strategic initiatives and our goal to transform Harsco into a single-thesis environmental solutions company,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “We increased investment in Environmental to support growth in our services and product portfolio, while realizing solid margins despite external market pressures. We positioned Rail to grow through product innovation and market penetration, leading to record backlog at year-end. We made significant strides on our transformation with the acquisition of Clean Earth, which has been a steady and strong performer. Also, we sold our Industrial businesses, providing additional financial flexibility and a focus on expanding our presence in higher growth, less cyclical areas. We enter 2020 as a markedly different company than we were last year, well-positioned to drive growth and value creation.”

Mr. Grasberger continued, “The actions we are taking to improve performance in Rail are taking hold, Clean Earth’s momentum is set to continue, and we are cautiously optimistic on key end-markets. As a result, we expect that each of our business segments will deliver improved results in 2020. We are also focused on closing and integrating the ESOL acquisition. ESOL is a business we know well and presents a unique opportunity to accelerate our transformation to a leading, global environmental solutions company. While we made significant strides in 2019, we know we have more work to do. Our priorities for 2020 include improving Rail operations, delivering on our financial targets, strengthening our balance sheet and leveraging our strategic transformation to drive shareholder value.”

Harsco Corporation—Selected Fourth Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)Q4 2019 Q4 2018
Revenues$400  $332 
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP$20  $28 
Operating margin from continuing operations - GAAP5.0% 8.5%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP$0.03  $0.41 
Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that Industrial is reclassified as Discontinued Operations. Also, adjusted operating income details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related amortization expense.


Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Consolidated total revenues from continuing operations were $400 million, an increase of 21 percent compared with the prior-year quarter given the acquisition of Clean Earth in the current year. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted fourth quarter 2019 revenues by approximately $3 million compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $20 million and adjusted operating income was $31 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; both figures are consistent with the update provided by the Company in January. Also, these figures compare with GAAP operating income from continuing operations of $28 million and adjusted operating income of $27 million in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted operating income in Rail declined year-on-year principally due to the previously disclosed operational challenges following the consolidation of Rail's North American manufacturing into a single facility in South Carolina. Environmental's adjusted earnings also decreased modestly relative to the prior-year quarter. The remainder of the change in adjusted operating income compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 is attributable to lower Corporate spending and the inclusion of Clean Earth.

The Company's GAAP and adjusted operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2019 were 5.0 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.

Harsco Corporation—Selected 2019 Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts)2019 2018
Revenues$1,504  $1,348 
Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP$104  $131 
Operating margin from continuing operations - GAAP6.9% 9.7%
Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP$0.35  $1.20 
Note: Income statement details above and commentary below reflect that Industrial is reclassified as Discontinued Operations. Also, adjusted operating income details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated 2019 Operating Results

Consolidated total revenues were $1.5 billion in 2019, compared to $1.3 billion in 2018, with the increase attributable to revenue growth in Rail during the year and the acquisition of Clean Earth. Rail revenues benefited from higher equipment demand from domestic and international customers.  Revenues in Environmental decreased modestly compared with 2018 but were unchanged on a constant currency basis. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted 2019 revenues by approximately $41 million compared with 2018.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $104 million in 2019, while GAAP operating income from continuing operations in 2018 was $131 million. These figures are $148 million and $132 million, respectively, when excluding unusual items as well as acquisition related amortization in both periods. The improvement in adjusted results is due to the inclusion of Clean Earth.
On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in 2019 was $0.35, including acquisition integration and strategic costs, debt financing expenses and an Environmental bad debt provision, among other unusual items. This figure compares with diluted earnings per share in 2018 of $1.20, including unusual items such as a non-cash adjustment to the Company's deferred tax assets due to the impact of U.S. tax reform and expenses incurred to amend and re-price the Company's credit facilities.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.90 in 2019 compared with $0.94 in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions)Q4 2019 Q4 2018 %Change
Revenues$243  $262  (7)%
Operating income - GAAP$27  $28  (4)%
Operating margin - GAAP11.3% 10.8%  

Environmental revenues totaled $243 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $262 million in the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to lower services demand from steel customers, decreased sales of certain applied products and foreign currency translation impacts. The segment's operating income and adjusted operating income totaled $27 million and $25 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $28 million and adjusted operating income of $27 million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted operating earnings is attributable to the above factors, partially offset by lower administrative expenses. Environmental's operating margin was 11.3 percent and adjusted operating margin was 10.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Clean Earth

($ in millions)Q4 2019 Q4 2018 %Change
Revenues$82  $67  22%
Operating income - GAAP$9  $1  nmf
Operating margin - GAAP10.6% 2.1%  
Note: The 2018 financial information provided above and discussed below for Clean Earth is not incorporated within Harsco's consolidated results and is provided only for comparison purposes.

Clean Earth revenues totaled $82 million, representing an increase of 22 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. The increase can be attributed to strong volume growth, particularly for contaminated and dredged material processing, as well as previously-completed acquisitions. Segment operating income and adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9 million, and $14 million, respectively. These figures compare favorably with $1 million and $5 million, respectively, in the prior-year period. Higher adjusted earnings were due to the above factors as well as a more favorable mix of revenues and back-end solutions. Clean Earth's operating margin was 10.6 percent and adjusted operating margin was 17.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Rail

($ in millions)Q4 2019 Q4 2018 %Change
Revenues$75  $69  8%
Operating income - GAAP$(3) $8  (142)%
Operating margin - GAAP(4.3)% 11.2%  


Rail revenues totaled $75 million, an increase of 8 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. The segment incurred an operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $3 million, which compares with operating income of $8 million in the prior-year quarter. These changes are attributable to lower after-market parts and Protran Technology sales and higher manufacturing costs due to operating challenges at Rail's manufacturing facility in South Carolina, as well as lower contract services contributions. These impacts were partially offset by contributions from higher machine sales and lower administrative costs.

Cash Flow

Net cash used by operating activities totaled $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, including taxes paid on the gain from the sale of discontinued operations, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $97 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow was $28 million (before transaction expenses) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $60 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to changes in net cash from operating activities, including working capital at Rail due to its operational challenges.

For the full-year, net cash provided by operating activities was nominal and free cash flow was $(32) million in 2019. These figures compare to $192 million and $73 million, respectively, in 2018. The full-year change in free cash flow reflects incremental growth capital spending in Environmental, as well as lower net cash from operating activities.

2020 Outlook

The Company's 2020 guidance anticipates that each of its three business segments will realize earnings improvement during the year. This outlook is supported by strong backlog positions that provide forward visibility in Rail and Clean Earth, anticipated benefits from the Company's key business initiatives, a healthy pipeline of growth opportunities in all segments and stable-to-improving fundamentals in relevant end markets.

Environmental adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase modestly. Higher services demand, benefits of services and product growth initiatives and cost improvement savings are anticipated to be only partially offset by the impacts of exited sites and higher SG&A spending.

Clean Earth adjusted EBITDA is projected to increase due to underlying organic growth and benefits of permit modifications to process additional medical and household waste as well as synergies; partially offset by a less favorable mix of business. Also, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA will be impacted by a $5 million allocation of Corporate costs (allocation was zero in H2 2019) and this outlook does not consider the acquisition of Stericycle's ESOL business.

Rail adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be significantly higher compared with 2019, as a result of increased global demand for equipment and Protran Technology products, higher contracting contributions and manufacturing improvements. These benefits are expected to be only partially offset by a less favorable mix of after-market parts sales and higher R&D and SG&A spending.

Lastly, Corporate spending is expected to range from $26 million to $29 million for the year.

Key summary highlights in the Outlook are included below.

2020 Full Year Outlook
GAAP Operating Income$124 - $154 million 
Adjusted EBITDA$280 - 310 million 
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.63 - 0.91 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.84 - 1.12 
Free Cash Flow Before Growth Capital$80 - 110m 
Free Cash Flow$10 - 40m 
Net Interest Expense$49 - 51m 
Non-Operating Defined Benefit Pension Income$7m 
Effective Tax Rate, Excluding Any Unusual Items28 - 30% 
   
Q1 2020 Outlook  
GAAP Operating Income$6 - 11m 
Adjusted EBITDA$43 - 48m 
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share$(0.05) - (0.01) 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.01 - 0.04 

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

HARSCO CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)		    
 Three
Months Ended		 Twelve
Months Ended
 December 31 December 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues from continuing operations:       
Service revenues$297,283  $241,350  $1,081,473  $955,464 
Product revenues102,504  90,412  422,269  392,208 
Total revenues399,787  331,762  1,503,742  1,347,672 
Costs and expenses from continuing operations:       
Cost of services sold230,926  191,743  839,156  745,748 
Cost of products sold84,500  60,851  305,134  266,792 
Selling, general and administrative expenses65,866  53,456  252,970  202,713 
Research and development expenses1,614  754  4,824  3,925 
Other income, net(3,030) (3,186) (2,621) (2,201)
Total costs and expenses379,876  303,618  1,399,463  1,216,977 
Operating income from continuing operations19,911  28,144  104,279  130,695 
Interest income406  510  1,975  2,155 
Interest expense(12,157) (4,640) (36,586) (21,531)
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees(111) 32  (7,704) (1,127)
Defined benefit pension income (expense)(1,327) 780  (5,493) 3,457 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income6,722  24,826  56,471  113,649 
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations(2,400) 11,251  (20,214) (5,499)
Equity income of unconsolidated entities, net122  384  273  384 
Income from continuing operations4,444  36,461  36,530  108,534 
Discontinued operations:       
Gain on sale of discontinued businesses41,155    569,135   
Income from discontinued businesses3,573  11,843  27,531  43,942 
Income tax expense related to discontinued businesses(8,277) (230) (120,978) (7,463)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax36,451  11,613  475,688  36,479 
Net income40,895  48,074  512,218  145,013 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1,666) (2,161) (8,299) (7,956)
Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation$39,229  $45,913  $503,919  $137,057 
Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Income from continuing operations, net of tax$2,778  $34,300  $28,231  $100,578 
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax36,451  11,613  475,688  36,479 
Net income attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders$39,229  $45,913  $503,919  $137,057 
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding78,642  80,403  79,632  80,716 
Basic earnings per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations$0.04  $0.43  $0.35  $1.25 
Discontinued operations0.46  0.14  5.97  0.45 
Basic earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders$0.50  $0.57  $6.33 (a)$1.70 
Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding80,267  83,311  81,375  83,595 
Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders:
Continuing operations$0.03  $0.41  $0.35  $1.20 
Discontinued operations0.45  0.14  5.85  0.44 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders$0.49 (a)$0.55  $6.19 (a)$1.64 
 
(a) Does not total due to rounding.
 


     
HARSCO CORPORATION    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) 
 31-Dec 31-Dec 
(In thousands)2019 2018 
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$57,259  $64,260 
Restricted cash2,473  2,886 
Trade accounts receivable, net309,990  246,427 
Insurance claim receivable  30,000 
Other receivables21,265  23,770 
Inventories156,991  116,185 
Current portion of contract assets31,166  12,130 
Current portion of assets held-for-sale22,093  75,232 
Other current assets51,575  34,144 
Total current assets652,812  605,034 
Property, plant and equipment, net561,786  432,793 
Right-of-use assets, net52,065   
Goodwill738,369  404,713 
Intangible assets, net299,082  69,207 
Deferred income tax assets14,288  48,551 
Assets held-for-sale32,029  55,331 
Other assets17,036  17,238 
Total assets$2,367,467  $1,632,867 
LIABILITIES    
Current liabilities:    
Short-term borrowings$3,647  $10,078 
Current maturities of long-term debt2,666  6,489 
Accounts payable176,755  124,984 
Accrued compensation37,992  50,201 
Income taxes payable18,692  2,634 
Insurance liabilities10,140  40,774 
Current portion of advances on contracts53,906  29,407 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities12,544   
Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale11,344  39,410 
Other current liabilities137,208  113,019 
Total current liabilities464,894  416,996 
Long-term debt775,498  585,662 
Insurance liabilities18,515  19,575 
Retirement plan liabilities189,954  213,578 
Advances on contracts6,408  37,675 
Operating lease liabilities36,974   
Liabilities of assets held-for-sale12,152  555 
Other liabilities73,413  45,450 
Total liabilities1,577,808  1,319,491 
HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Common stock143,400  141,842 
Additional paid-in capital200,595  190,597 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(587,622) (567,107)
Retained earnings1,824,100  1,298,752 
Treasury stock(838,893) (795,821)
Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity741,580  268,263 
Noncontrolling interests48,079  45,113 
Total equity789,659  313,376 
Total liabilities and equity$2,367,467  $1,632,867 
  
  
HARSCO CORPORATION 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
  31-Dec 31-Dec 
(In thousands) 20192018 20192018 
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income $40,895 $48,074  $512,218 $145,013 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: 
Depreciation 30,122 29,811  119,803 122,135 
Amortization 6,651 3,030  18,592 10,650 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt    5,314  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (4,685)(8,518) 6,815 (6,522)
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (122)(384) (273)(384)
Dividends from unconsolidated entities    125 88 
Gain on sale from discontinued business (41,155)  (569,135) 
Other, net (423)181  1,764 2,666 
Changes in assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable 8,931 12,141  (3,464)(16,881)
Insurance receivable 195,000   195,000  
Inventories 993 4,146  (42,484)(14,706)
Contract assets (16,526)7,115  (21,795)(3,312)
Right-of-use assets 3,960   15,164  
Accounts payable 7,792 800  13,407 18,347 
Accrued interest payable 7,325 (139) 14,723 (154)
Accrued compensation (2,957)9,311  (15,759)(1,127 
Advances on contracts and other customer advances 12,895 15,396  (4,172)3,057 
Operating lease liabilities (3,821)  (14,740) 
Insurance liability (195,000)  (195,000) 
Income taxes payable - gain on sale of discontinued businesses (90,567)  12,373  
Retirement plan liabilities, net (5,222)(4,578) (24,022)(33,321)
Other assets and liabilities (4,278)(19,378) (24,617)(33,527)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (50,192)97,008  (163)192,022 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (37,902)(40,866) (184,973)(132,168)
Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash acquired 58,729   658,414  
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired    (623,495)(56,389)
Proceeds from sales of assets 9,462 2,791  17,022 11,887 
Expenditures for intangible assets (65)  (1,311) 
Purchase of equity method investment (2,364)  (2,364) 
Payments for interest rate swap terminations    (2,758) 
Net proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 5,820 12,283  7,273 15,527 
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities 33,680 (25,792) (132,192)(161,143)
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Short-term borrowings, net (3,981)2,475  (5,398)1,932 
Current maturities and long-term debt:       
Additions 66,327 700  848,314 128,858 
Reductions (57,004)(41,884) (661,620)(116,988)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (1,609)(34) (4,712)(5,480)
Sale of noncontrolling interests    4,026 477 
Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (32)(45) (11,234)(3,730)
Common stock acquired for treasury (6,086)(30,011) (31,838)(30,011 
Deferred financing costs (199)(59) (11,272)(596)
Other financing activities, net (532)  (532) 
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (3,116)(68,858) 125,734 (25,538)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 1,441 237  (793)(4,404)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (18,187)2,595  (7,414)937 
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 77,919 64,551  67,146 66,209 
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $59,732 $67,146  $59,732 $67,146 


HARSCO CORPORATION
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019 (b) December 31, 2018 (b)
(In thousands) Revenues Operating
Income (Loss)		 Revenues Operating Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental $243,314  $27,430  $262,380  $28,461 
Harsco Clean Earth (a) 81,883  8,701     
Harsco Rail 74,590  (3,239) 69,382  7,771 
Corporate   (12,981)   (8,088)
Consolidated Totals $399,787  $19,911  $331,762  $28,144 
         
  Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2019 (b) December 31, 2018 (b)
(In thousands) Revenues Operating
Income (Loss)		 Revenues Operating Income (Loss)
Harsco Environmental $1,034,847  $112,298  $1,068,304  $121,195 
Harsco Clean Earth (a) 169,522  20,009     
Harsco Rail 299,373  23,708  279,294  37,341 
Corporate   (51,736) 74  (27,841)
Consolidated Totals $1,503,742  $104,279  $1,347,672  $130,695 
 
(a)  The Company's acquisition of Clean Earth closed on June 28, 2019.
(b)  The operating results of the former Harsco Industrial Segment have been reflected as discontinued operations in the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations for all periods presented.
 


  
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)		 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31 December 31 
 2019 2018 2019 2018 
 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations as reported$0.03  $0.41  $0.35  $1.20  
 Corporate strategic costs (a)0.09    0.31    
 Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (b)(0.05) (0.04) (0.10) (0.04) 
 Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (c)0.01    0.01    
 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs (d)0.01    0.02    
 Corporate unused debt commitment and amendment fees (e)    0.09  0.01  
 Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts (f)    0.08    
 Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs (g)  0.01  0.06  0.01  
 Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (h)    (0.03)   
 Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to slag disposal accrual (i)      (0.04) 
 Altek acquisition costs (j)      0.01  
 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance adjustment (k)    0.03  (0.10) 
 Impact of U.S. tax reform on income tax benefit (expense) (l)  (0.18)   (0.18) 
 Taxes on above unusual items (m)(0.03)   (0.08) (0.01) 
 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense$0.06  $0.19 (n)$0.74  $0.88 (n)
 Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax0.06  0.02  0.16  0.07  
 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations$0.12  $0.21  $0.90  $0.94 (n)
  
(a)Consultant costs at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's growth strategy (Q4 2019 $7.3 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $25.2 million pre-tax).
(b)Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Altek (Q4 2019 $4.1 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $8.5 million pre-tax; Q4 2018 $3.4 million pretax; Full year 2018 $2.9 million pre-tax).  The Company adjusts Operating income and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to exclude the impact of the change in fair value to the acquisition-related contingent consideration liability for acquisitions because it believes that the adjustment for this item more closely correlates the reported financial measures with the ordinary and ongoing course of the Company's operations.
(c)Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liability acquired in conjunction with the acquisition of Clean Earth (Q4 and Full year 2019 $0.8 million pre-tax).
(d)Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance recognized (Q4 2019 $0.6 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $1.9 million pre-tax).
(e)Costs at Corporate related to the unused bridge financing commitment and Term Loan B amendment (Full year 2019 $7.4 million pre-tax) and the amendment of the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facility in order to reduce the interest rate applicable to the Term Loan Facility (Full year 2018 $1.0 million pre-tax).
(f)Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts related to a customer in the U.K. entering administration (Full year 2019 $6.2 million pre-tax).
(g)Costs associated with a productivity improvement initiative in the Harsco Rail Segment (Q4 2019 $0.2 million pre-tax; Full year 2019 $4.8 million pre-tax; Q4 and Full year 2018 $0.6 mill pre-tax).
(h)Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (Full year 2019 $2.4 million pre-tax).
(i)Harsco Environmental Segment adjustment to previously accrued amounts related to the disposal of certain slag material in Latin America (Full year 2018 $3.2 million pre-tax).
(j)Costs associated with the acquisition of Altek recorded in the Harsco Environmental Segment (Full year 2018 $0.8 million pre-tax) and at Corporate (Full year $0.4 million pre-tax).
(k)Adjustment of certain existing deferred tax asset valuation allowances as a result of a site exit in a certain jurisdiction in 2019 and the Altek acquisition in 2018 (Full year 2019 $2.8 million; Full year 2018 $8.3 million).
(l)The Company recorded a benefit as a result of revaluing net deferred tax assets and liabilities as a result of U.S. tax reform (Q4 and Full year 2018 $15.4 million benefit).
(m)Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used. 
(n)Does not total due to rounding.
  


The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.  It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
 
  Projected
Three Months 
Ending March 31		 Projected
Twelve Months Ending
December 31
  2020 2020
  Low High Low High
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $(0.05) $(0.01) $0.63  $0.91 
Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.05  0.05  0.21  0.21 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.01 (a)$0.04  $0.84  $1.12 
 
(a) Does not total due to rounding.
 

The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands) Harsco
Environmental		 Harsco Clean Earth Harsco 
Rail		 Corporate Consolidated Totals
           
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019:        
Operating income (loss) as reported $27,430  $8,701  $(3,239) $(12,981) $19,911 
Corporate strategic costs       7,280  7,280 
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (4,089)       (4,089)
Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   825      825 
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs   601      601 
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs     185    185 
Adjusted operating income (loss) including acquisition amortization expense 23,341  10,127  (3,054) (5,701) 24,713 
Acquisition amortization expense 1,850  4,089  84    6,023 
Adjusted operating income (loss) $25,191  $14,216  $(2,970) $(5,701) $30,736 
Revenues as reported $243,314  $81,883  $74,590    $399,787 
Adjusted operating margin (%) 10.4% 17.4% (4.0)%   7.7%
           
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018:        
Operating income (loss) as reported $28,461  $  $7,771  $(8,088) $28,144 
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (3,351)       (3,351)
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs     640    640 
Adjusted operating income (loss) including acquisition amortization expense 25,110    8,411  (8,088) 25,433 
Acquisition amortization expense 1,819    71    1,890 
Adjusted operating income (loss) $26,929  $  $8,482  $(8,088) $27,323 
Revenues as reported $262,380  $  $69,382    $331,762 
Adjusted operating margin (%) 10.3%   12.2%   8.2%
 

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.  It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands) Harsco
Environmental		 Harsco Clean Earth Harsco 
Rail		 Corporate Consolidated Totals
           
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019:        
Operating income (loss) as reported $112,298  $20,009  $23,708  $(51,736) $104,279 
Corporate strategic costs       25,152  25,152 
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (8,505)       (8,505)
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 6,174        6,174 
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs     4,830    4,830 
Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (2,427)       (2,427)
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs   1,855      1,855 
Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability   825      825 
Adjusted operating income (loss), including acquisition amortization expense 107,540  22,689  28,538  (26,584) 132,183 
Acquisition amortization expense 7,286  7,923  322    15,531 
Adjusted operating income (loss) $114,826  $30,612  $28,860  $(26,584) $147,714 
Revenues as reported $1,034,847  $169,522  $299,373  $  $1,503,742 
Adjusted operating margin (%) 11.1% 18.1% 9.6%   9.8%
           
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018:        
Operating income (loss) as reported $121,195  $  $37,341  $(27,841) $130,695 
Harsco Environmental adjustment to slag disposal accrual (3,223)       (3,223)
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (2,939)       (2,939)
Altek acquisition costs 753      431  1,184 
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs     640    640 
Adjusted operating income (loss), including acquisition amortization expense 115,786    37,981  (27,410) 126,357 
Acquisition amortization expense 5,553    306    5,859 
Adjusted operating income (loss) $121,339  $  $38,287  $(27,410) $132,216 
Revenues as reported $1,068,304  $  $279,294  $74  $1,347,672 
Adjusted operating margin (%) 11.4%   13.7%   9.8%
 

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.  It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME INCLUDING HARSCO INDUSTRIAL FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED (Unaudited)
 
(In thousands) Consolidated Totals
   
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019: 
Operating income as reported $104,279 
Corporate strategic costs 25,152 
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (8,505)
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 6,174 
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 4,830 
Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (2,427)
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs 1,855 
Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability 825 
Adjusted operating income including acquisition amortization expense 132,183 
Acquisition amortization expense 15,531 
Adjusted operating income 147,714 
Discontinued operations - Harsco Industrial before acquisition amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 39,394 
Adjusted operating income including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $187,108 
Revenues as reported $1,503,742 
Revenues in Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 234,182 
Revenues including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $1,737,924 
Adjusted operating margin (%) including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019 10.8%
    

The Company’s management believes Adjusted operating income (loss) including Harsco Industrial for the six months ended June 30, 2019, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects.  Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance.  Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.  It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized.  This measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)		                
   Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
   December 31 December 31

(In thousands)		 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $(50,192) $97,008  $(163) $192,022 
Less capital expenditures (37,902) (40,866) (184,973) (132,168)
Less expenditures for intangible assets (65)   (1,311)  
Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 1,073  623  5,904  1,595 
Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 9,462  2,791  17,022  11,887 
Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 2,559    28,939   
Plus taxes paid on sale of business 102,940    102,940   
Free cash flow 27,875  59,556  (31,642) 73,336 
Add growth capital expenditures 12,677  11,638  68,867  30,655 
 Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $40,552  $71,194  $37,225  $103,991 
  
(a)Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s financial statements.
(b)Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental Segment.
(c)Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions.
  

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)
  Projected
Twelve Months Ending 
December 31
  2020
(In millions) Low High
Net cash provided by operating activities $180  $220 
Less capital expenditures (176) (184)
Plus total proceeds from asset sales and capital expenditures for strategic ventures 6  4 
Free cash flow 10  40 
Add growth capital expenditures 70  70 
Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures $80  $110 
 

The Company's management believes that Free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations less capital expenditures net of asset sales proceeds and transaction-related expenditures for planning and performance evaluation purposes. The Company’s management also believes that free cash flow before growth capital expenditures, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is meaningful to investors because management uses this as a key factor in the deployment of capital for strategic planning purposes. It is important to note that free cash flow and free cash flow before growth capital expenditures do not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from these measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION TO PROJECTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS(Unaudited)
 
  Projected
Three Months
Ending March 31		 Projected
Twelve Months
Ending December 31
  2020 2020
(In millions) Low High Low High
Income from continuing operations $(3) $  $58  $81 
         
Add back:        
Income tax expense (1)   23  32 
Net interest 12  13  51  49 
Defined benefit pension income (2) (2) (8) (8)
Depreciation and amortization 37  37  156  156 
         
ADJUSTED EBITDA $43  $48  $280  $310 
 

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income from continuing operations adjusted to add back, income tax expense, net interest, defined benefit pension income and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items.  The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance. However, this measure should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for net income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.

 
HARSCO CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, INCOME TAXES, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION INCLUDING HARSCO CLEAN EARTH FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (a) (Unaudited)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31
(In thousands) 2019
Income from continuing operations $36,530 
   
Add back:  
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities, net (273)
Income tax expense 20,214 
Defined benefit pension expense 5,493 
Unused debt commitment and amendment fees 7,704 
Interest expense 36,586 
Interest income (1,975)
Depreciation and amortization 132,594 
   
Unusual items:  
Corporate strategic costs 25,152 
Harsco Environmental Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability (8,505)
Harsco Environmental Segment provision for doubtful accounts 6,174 
Harsco Rail Segment improvement initiative costs 4,830 
Harsco Environmental Segment site exit related (2,427)
Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs 1,855 
Harsco Clean Earth Segment change in fair value to contingent consideration liability 825 
Adjusted EBITDA 264,777 
Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 18,300 
Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 $283,077 
 

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income from continuing operations adjusted to add back, income tax expense, net interest, defined benefit pension income and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items.  Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 consists of Adjusted EBITDA and Clean Earth’s Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019.   The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA including Harsco Clean Earth for the six months ended June 30, 2019 are meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance, and including Clean Earth’s Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of the year provides investors a view of the business on a full-year basis. However, these measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for net income from continuing operations and other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by other companies and, as a result, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies.