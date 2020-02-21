CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate executive Cheryl Grace (Founder of the Powerful Penny brand) has created a web series “Live from the Pink Couch Mentoring Series,” focusing on mentoring five diverse women at varying career stages. The mentees, also known as the #NextLevelTribe, range in age from early 20s to mid-50s. Grace will ensure each mentee receives a session with a professional coach as she serves as their mentor until they’ve achieved their career goals. “This is the only ‘tribe’ where being voted off is a good thing! Because it means the mentees have accomplished their goals,” explains Grace. Online viewers will have the opportunity to participate in Q&A during the real time streaming sessions, – so they too can attack their career challenges head-on and get results.



“Live from the Pink Couch,” streams on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month at 3:00 p.m. CST (4:00 p.m. EST), on LinkedIn Live and launches Sunday, February 23. To view the series, follow Cheryl Grace on LinkedIn. The series aims to empower women through a real-time platform where they can engage in conversations with experts without paying exorbitant fees or having to “know the right person.” Grace feels that opportunity should be open to anyone who wants it and has the drive and tenacity to work for it.

