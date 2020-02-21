Newark, NJ, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global soap noodles market is expected to grow from USD 3.6 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing preference of consumers towards hygiene, living standard & cleanliness, increasing demand of the product in end-use industries, implementation of numerous promotion & marketing activities for bar soap and the rise in demand for the product in developing countries including India and China are the factors fuelling the soap noodles market.

Soap noodles are manufactured from vegetable oil and animal fat by saponification reaction and are made as a salt of the fatty acids. It is a small noodle-shaped product created by the reaction of sodium hydroxide and palm-based fatty acids/tallow. A typical mixture of the product contains different percentages of palm oil and kernel or coconut oil such as 80:20, 70:30, 60:40, and 90:10. However, 80% palm oil and 20% palm kernel or coconut oil is commonly used in industries owing to the proper balance of lather, rate of cleaning ability, and hardness. These materials are used as a feedstock for producing soap. Its constant composition, better quality, exceptional detergency, ease of application and bio-compatible nature are influencing the market growth. They are widely used in household use, special purpose soaps, industrial use and others. The product helps in the production of household and toilet soaps and acts as a base material with addition of signature fragrance, pigments, and other additives in application industries. The prices of the product may vary globally depending on the properties such as color, fatty acid, and water content.

Evolving preference of consumers towards awareness for cleanliness, hygiene etc is a major factor driving the market. High implementation of numerous promotion and marketing activities for bar soap is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products with negligible defects. In addition, increasing demand of the product by end-use industries in developing countries including India and China is fuelling the growth of market. Harmful effects of soap noodles may hamper the growth of market. However, the demand for the product is rising significantly with the improvement in soap bars such as herbal soap, aromatherapy soap, moisturizing soap, anti-bacterial soap, etc.

Key players operating in the global soap noodles market include Permata Hijau Group, KLK OLEO, 3F INDUSTRIES LTD., Deeno Group, Adimulia Sarimas Indonesia, IOI Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., John Drury, Musim Mas Holdings, VVF Limited, Hasel Soap & Cosmetic Co., Royal Chemicals, HUD Ltd., Olivia Impex Pvt. Ltd., Excel Rasayan Private Ltd., Jac Innovation and Kerawalla Group among others. To enhance their market position in the global soap noodles market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Singapore-based Musim Mas Holdings, a leading competitor in the soap noodles market, collaborated with Genting Plantations Group in March 2015 to set up a palm oil refinery in Malaysia. This move helped the company expand its capacity in the region.

The Vegetable Oil segment held largest market share of 67.30% in 2017

The product type segment is classified into vegetable oil and tallow. The vegetable oil segment is dominating the soap noodles market in 2017. The vegetable oil segment accounted for the major shares of the soap noodles market because of the increased demand for soap noodles using vegetable oil in the Chinese market and the addition of palm oil as a main ingredient which will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years

The Household Use segment valued around USD 1.66 Billion in 2017

The application segment includes household use, industrial use and special purpose. The household use segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2017. The increase in population in South-East Asia and Central Asia and the rise in demand for soap products due to the increase in awareness towards hygiene are the major factors that augment the growth prospects of the soap noodles market in this segment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Soap Noodles Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global soap noodles market with USD 1.51 Billion in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading contributor in the global soap noodles market because of growing awareness about hygiene among the population and an enhancement in the standard of living in the developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Japan which are projected to boost the demand for soap bars. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the demand for soap noodles in APAC in the near future. Europe has turned out to be a growing market for soap noodles owing to the increasing production of soap bars with special functional additives. The high standard of living and growing health concerns in the region are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the market has been driven by these factors in various segments such as household use, special purpose soaps, and industrial use. It is estimated that the growing innovation and technological advancement in soap noodles, and other products are predicted to propel the growth in the countries such as the U.K, Italy, Germany, and France during the forecast period.

The global soap noodles market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilo Tons), consumption (Kilo Tons), imports (Kilo Tons) and exports (Kilo Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

