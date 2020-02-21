The merger of AS Tallink Grupp’s (Group) wholly-owned subsidiary AS Hansatee Cargo with Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary AS Tallink was registered on 20.02.2020. During the course of the merger AS Hansatee Cargo merged with AS Tallink and was thereafter deleted from the Commercial Register. AS Hansatee Cargo was dormant and the merger was carried out in order to improve the Group’s structure.

The merger of the subsidiaries cannot be interpreted as disposal of a major holding for the purposes of the Nasdaq Tallinn Rules and Regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers and does not have a significant impact on the activities of the group. The members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp have no other personal interest in the transactions.

The Group has today appointed Katre Kõvask as the member of the Management Board of its wholly-owned subsidiary OÜ Tallink Fast Food. The Management Board of the subsidiary consists of two members, Katre Kõvask and Jaak Veskimeister.



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee