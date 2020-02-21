Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beard Grooming Market by Product Type End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global beard grooming market size was valued at $24.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $43.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 30.2% share of the beard grooming market.



Beard growing has been at the height of fashion with majority of the male population sporting different types of beard styles that is turning out to be much more attractive and trendier. However, beard growing requires maintenance, which is possible only through the application of right type of beard grooming products. This fosters the demand for different bread grooming products such as beard trimmer, beard oil, shampoo, gels, moisturizer, softener, and other such.



Some of the key manufacturers in the market, have been strategizing on continuously improvising its product offerings that cater to the requirement of target customers owing to the rise in demand for beard grooming products. In 2018, Philips one of the key players in the global beard grooming market, launched a new line of shaver under the brand name of S9000 Prestige specifically designed for men who desire for a blade-close shave, but do not wish to compromise on skin comfort. Similarly, taking in consideration on customers desire for flexibility and convenience, several key players in the global beard grooming market have been producing and promoting beard trimmer as well as shaver in its wireless or portable formats.



Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for different types of natural and organic products. Customers seek products that are derived from natural ingredient no matter when it comes to cosmetic or food products. Taking this consumer buying perception into consideration, manufacturers consider using natural ingredient in their existing products. For instance, Maple Holistics promotes its beard oil products Assuage claiming to be processed with several key natural ingredients such as grapeseed oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, citrus limonum oil, sunflower oil among others.



Key Findings



In 2018, by product type, the shaving cream segment accounted for higher value beard grooming market share.

In 2018, by end user, the personal segment accounted for 80% share of the beard grooming market analysis.

In 2018, by region, Europe accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% throughout the beard grooming market forecast period.

Key players operating in beard grooming industry include Viking Beard Stuff, Robin Hood Beard Company Ltd., Beardbrand, The Bearded Man Company Limited, Wahl Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, The Brighten Beard Company, Zeus among others.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Beard Grooming Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in Number of Beauty-Conscious Customers Among Male Population

3.4.1.2. Increase in Disposable Income

3.4.1.3. Extended Product Offering Facilitated by Key Manufacturers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High Marginal Price of the Product

3.4.2.2. False Claims by Manufacturers

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Premiumization Trend Provide Immense Opportunity

3.4.3.2. Surge in Demand for Organic Cosmetic Products

3.4.3.3. Rise of Social Media Marketing



Chapter 4: Beard Grooming Market, By Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Beard Oil

4.3. Beard Shampoo

4.4. Shaving Cream

4.5. Trimmers

4.6. Shaving Gel

4.7. Beard Wax

4.8. Others



Chapter 5: Beard Grooming Market, By End-user

5.1. Overview

5.2. Personal

5.3. Commercial



Chapter 6: Beard Grooming Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.4. Online Stores

6.5. Other Stores



Chapter 7: Beard Grooming Market, By Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competition Landscape

8.1. Product Mapping

8.2. Competitive Dashboard

8.3. Competitive Heatmap

8.4. Key Developments



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Viking Beard Stuff

9.2. Robin Hood Beard Company Ltd.

9.3. Beardbrand

9.4. The Bearded Man Company Limited

9.5. Wahl Ltd.

9.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.7. Panasonic

9.9. The Brighten Beard Company

9.10. Zeus



