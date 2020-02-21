Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Cancer Drugs Market by Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the top 10 cancer drugs market accounted for $63,619 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $129,948 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.



Cancer caused when the cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate leading to the formation of a tumor. Cancer has different stages based on its progression. Metastasis is the final stage of the disease, which is marked by the invasion of tumor into others parts of body. The management of cancer in patients requires the use of different forms of drugs such as hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and others.



Drugs such as Revlimid, Opdivo, Keytruda, Herceptin, Avastin, Rituxan, Imbruvica, Neulasta/Peglasta, Ibrance, and Zytiga are the top selling drugs in 2018. The key drivers of the global cancer drugs market are increase in incidence of cancer, rise in adoption of advance therapies such as biological & targeted drug therapies, surge in geriatric population, and rise in collaborations & partnerships to facilitate drug development.



In addition, availability of the drugs and increase in healthcare expenditure have significantly contributed toward the growth of this market. Increase in number of pipeline drugs along with high potential of emerging economies are further expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, high cost involved in new drug development and adverse effects related to cancer drugs are expected to impede the market growth.



The global top 10 cancer drugs sales is segmented on the basis of region. Regionally, the market is studied across Europe (Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Finland, Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Ukraine), Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Macau, Nepal), and LAMEA (Turkey, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Iran, Israel, Chile, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Puerto Rico, Morocco, Costa Rica, Lebanon).



In the current scope of the study, Europe was the leading revenue contributor to the market in 2018, owing to high adoption rate of cancer drugs. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in adoption of advanced therapies, surge in research, development, & innovation activities; and rise in awareness related to different cancers.



Key Findings



Revlimid occupied 15.22% share of the global top 10 cancer drugs sales in 2018.

Keytruda is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

The Europe cancer drugs accounted for 21.21% share of the global top 50 cancer drugs sales in 2018.

The top 10 cancer drugs accounted for 52.96% share of the global top 50 cancer drugs sales in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2018

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in Incidence of Cancer Across the Globe

3.5.1.2. Surge in Global Geriatric Population

3.5.1.3. Increase in Government Expenditure on Healthcare

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Adverse Effects Associated With the Use Cancer Drugs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High Growth Potential in Untapped Emerging Economies

3.5.3.2. Increase in Number of Pipeline Drugs

3.5.4. Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Cancer Drugs Market, By Region

4.1. Overview

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. LAMEA



Chapter 5: Company Profiles

5.1. Abbvie Inc.

5.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.

5.3. Astrazeneca PLC

5.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

5.5. Celgene Corporation

5.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5.7. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services LLC)

5.8. Merck & Co. Inc.

5.9. Novartis AG

5.10. Pfizer Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h99lwy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900