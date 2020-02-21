Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Power & Distribution Transformer Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Type, by Rating, Distribution Transformer, by Colling System, by Application, by Region, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the India Power & Distribution Transformer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2020-2026



This report thoroughly covers the market by transformer types, power rating, cooling system, applications and by regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The India power and distribution transformer market is anticipated to witness continued growth over the forecast period owing to government initiatives to boost the electrification rate and uplift the operational efficiency of discom in the nation. There has been a surge in demand for power in India which has been fostered by an increase in capacity utilization, industrialization, urbanization and population. Currently, India has the fifth largest installed capacity in the power sector worldwide. Further reforms such as Power for all and plans to add 175 GW of capacity by 2022 would surge the demand for power transmission and distribution equipment.



The government is taking major steps to strengthen the power transmission & distribution network and has undertaken initiatives such as UDAY for financial turnaround of power distribution companies. Further, the Indian Government envisages an addition of about Rs 1 lakh ckm of transmission lines and Rs 2.9 lakh MVA of transformation capacity between 2017-2022 to strengthen the transmission network thus increasing the demand for power transformers.



By regions, Western India accounted for the largest revenue share in the country in 2019. However, the major investment in transmission sector is expected in Southern India, followed by Northern and Western India. In the distribution sector, the Western region is expected to receive the highest investment followed by the southern and northern region.



