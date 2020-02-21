DERIDDER, La., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced that Sean Traynor has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors effective March 1, 2020.



Jared A. Morris, the Chairman of AMERISAFE, said, "The Board is pleased that Sean accepted our invitation to serve on the AMERISAFE Board. We believe that his background, experience and knowledge of AMERISAFE will be a great addition to our board.”

G. Janelle Frost, AMERISAFE's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Sean Traynor back to our Board of Directors. Sean has expertise in finance and strategy in insurance and healthcare that will benefit AMERISAFE’s vision of turning risk into opportunity."

Mr. Traynor is a General Partner in the Healthcare Group of Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe. Mr. Traynor joined Welsh Carson in 1999. Mr. Traynor previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of AMERISAFE, Inc. from 2001 until June 2013.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

Neal A. Fuller, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE 337.463.9052