BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc . (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences.



The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

