PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum announced today its 2020 Steering Committee and officers. This leadership is influential in supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging payments technologies that help protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for, payment transactions within the U.S.



The Steering Committee members elected as officers in 2020-2021 are:

• Kristy Cook, Target – Chair • Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank – Vice Chair • Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM – Secretary • Joseph Vasterling, Best Buy – Treasurer

The newly elected or returning 2020 U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee members are:

• Berke Baydu, Mastercard • Terry Mahoney, W. Capra • William Bondar, PNC Bank • Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies • Roberto Cárdenas, Global Payments • Steve Mathison, Fiserv • Kristy Cook, Target • Nancy Morgan, The Kroger Co. • Keri Crane, Jack Henry & Associates • Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM • Carey Ferro, American Express ﻿• Nick Pisarev, G+D﻿ Mobile Security • Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank • Tom Pouliot, Unionpay • Linda Horwath, JCB • Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions • Simon Hurry, Visa • Joseph Vasterling, Best Buy • Kara Kazazean, Walmart • Patty Walters, PAX Technology • Jesse Lee, Wells Fargo • Kate Weiler, Discover • Robert Lorenzini, McDonald’s • Bob Woodbury, FIS/NYCE

The Steering Committee manages the Forum and guides the priorities and plans of the organization and its working committees – ATM; Card-Not-Present Fraud; Communication and Education; Debit Routing; Mobile and Contactless Payments; Petroleum; Testing and Certification; and Transit Contactless Open Payments. Some of the Forum activities include identifying and providing guidance on issues, developing best practices for implementation of payments technologies, providing market education, and creating deliverables such as white papers and webinars for industry stakeholders.

“Our active members and committees provide the driving force for cooperation and coordination among all segments of the industry. Their leadership and participation are vital for the success of this organization,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “We will continue our cross-industry work in 2020 with a wide variety of member-driven projects.”

For more information about the Steering Committee and its members, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/about/forum-management/.

Next U.S. Payments Forum Meeting on February 24-26, 2020 in Salt Lake City

The U.S. Payments Forum’s next in-person members-only meeting will be held on February 24-26, 2020 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attending members will also have access to the Secure Technology Alliance’s 2020 Payments Summit, which is co-located with the Forum event. Additional Forum member meetings this year will be held on July 14-15 in Charlotte, N.C. and November 10-11 in Houston, Texas.

For membership details, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com



