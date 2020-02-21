In the interview, Folkson takes a deep dive and provides his personal insights into the news regarding Nightfood formally being recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to discuss the game-changing news regarding Nightfood now being the recommended ice cream for 3,000,000+ pregnant women in the United States.

In the interview, Folkson discusses all of the media buzz being created by their new endorsement from the American Pregnancy Association (APA), the viral effect that this news will have within the pregnancy community, the impact this will have on retail distribution timelines and more.

“Of course, we’re going to grow volume and velocity and revenue with this news,” explained Folkson. “But from a supermarket standpoint, how can you, as the category manager decide that you’re not going to carry the official ice cream of pregnancy and of the American Pregnancy Association? I think that’s risky business for them, and I think that’s going to present big opportunities for us.”

The interview can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2-20-2020-smallcapvoice-interview-nightfood-ngtf/

In addition, the Company announced it will hold its quarterly investor call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email at ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM eastern standard time on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:



Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095



For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/ngtf/ shortly after the call has concluded.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. ( NGTF ), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Management has also begun to focus on distribution of Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotels across the United States, and is currently available in certain locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com.

