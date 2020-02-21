SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, announced today that cancer, genetic disease and genomics researchers using the Saphyr system will present their results at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference taking place February 23 – 26 in Marco Island, Florida.



The impact of Saphyr for genome-wide detection of structural variation will be highlighted at AGBT with a total of 19 oral and poster presentations and talks hosted by Bionano.

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano, commented: “As the capabilities of Saphyr advanced, Bionano users have tackled increasingly complex genomic problems, moving from small scale genetic disease studies to large leukemia cohorts and complex heterogeneous cancer samples, in a variety of cancer types. Bionano has the unique ability to detect structural variants genome-wide, unbiased, down to 1% allele fraction and with industry leading sensitivity and false positive rates. The record number of talks and posters presented at this year’s AGBT conference helps demonstrate that Bionano fills a need that’s unmet by NGS, long-read sequencing and traditional cytogenetics.“

Below is a summary of presentations at the 2020 AGBT Conference featuring the use of Bionano genome imaging technology:

The Effect of HPV Integration in Head and Neck Cancers

NGS is unable to adequately resolve the genomic changes caused by viral integration in cancers. Dr. Brandon Labarge from Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine will present research demonstrating the use of Saphyr to identify structural rearrangements caused by HPV integration and compare it to tumor samples with episomal viral genomes. The talk, entitled “Optical Genomic Mapping Identifies the Structure of Human Papillomavirus Genomes in Head and Neck Cancers”, will be presented on Wednesday, February 26 from 11:10 pm – 11:30 pm in Calusa Ballroom 6-12.





Complex rearrangements arise frequently in cancer, but their origin and functional impact remains obscure. Dr. Marcin Imielinski from Weill Cornell Medicine of Cornell University will show how Bionano genome imaging helped discover novel structural variant processes in breast, ovarian and endometrial tumors. The talk, entitled “Unraveling the Allelic Structure around Recurrent Complex Structural Variant Patterns in Cancer Using Optical Mapping and Linked-Reads”, will be presented on Wednesday, February 26 from 11:10 pm – 11:30 pm in Calusa Ballroom 6-12.





Dr. Tony Magliocco, CEO of Protean BioDiagnostics, will present on Bionano’s ability to bring better understanding to the genomic mechanisms involved in ovarian cancers. The talk, entitled “Bionano Genome Imaging Uncovers Novel Genomic Structural Alterations in Ovarian Neoplasia Invisible to NGS Approaches: An Important New Genomics Tool for Evaluating the Molecular Basis of Cancer”, will be presented on Tuesday, February 25 from 10:20 am – 11:00 am in Seagrape 3.





Currently, a comprehensive clinical analysis of genomic aberrations requires a combination of various assays such as CNV-microarrays, karyotyping and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). Dr. Alexander Hoischen from Radboud University Medical Center will present data directly comparing traditional cytogenetic assays with Bionano data in 48 leukemia patient samples to illustrate that Bionano genome imaging can identify all aberrations found by the three conventional technologies combined, and additional variants as well. The talk, entitled “Next-Generation Cytogenetics: Revolution for the Analysis of Leukemia, Constitutional Chromosomal Abnormalities and Unsolved Rare Diseases”, will be presented on Monday, February 24 from 7:30 am – 8:45 am in Seagrape 3.

Also, below are some additional presentations featuring Bionano data:

Uncovering Genomic Inversion Events Using Optical Mapping

To be presented by Christopher M. Grochowski, Baylor College of Medicine, on Monday, February 24 from 7:30 am – 8:45 am in Seagrape 3, and presented as a poster.





To be presented by Sven Bocklandt, Ph.D., Bionano Genomics, on Monday, February 24 from 10:20 am – 11:00 am in Seagrape 3.



To be presented by Alex Hastie, Ph.D., Bionano Genomics, on Monday, February 24 from 10:20 am – 11:00 am in Seagrape 3.



To be presented by Amir Trabelsi, Genoox, on Monday, February 24 from 10:20 – 11:00 am in Seagrape 3





To be presented by Yuval Ebenstein, Ph.D., Tel Aviv University, on Tuesday, February 25 from 7:30 am – 8:45 am in Seagrape 3, and presented as a poster.





To be presented by Hayk Barseghyan, Ph.D., Children’s National Hospital, on Tuesday, February 25 from 7:30 am – 8:45 am in Seagrape 3, and presented as a poster.





To be presented by Tina Graves-Lindsay, McDonnell Genome Institute, Washington University, on Tuesday, February 25 from 9:10 pm – 9:30 pm in Calusa Ballroom 1-5.





To be presented by Camir Ricketts, Weill Cornell Medicine of Cornell University, on Wednesday, February 26 from 10:30 am – 11:10 am in Seagrape 3, and presented as a poster.



To be presented by Jens Luebeck, University of California, San Diego, on Wednesday, February 26 from 10:30 am – 11:10 am in Seagrape 3, and presented as a poster.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, conclusions as to Saphyr’s potential as a powerful new tool in cytogenetics; Saphyr’s potential to improve or replace traditional cytogenetics methods, our beliefs that the presentations described in this press release and future studies and presentations will continue to demonstrate Saphyr’s potential to revolutionize cytogenetic testing and the timing and content of the presentations identified in this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks that our sales, revenue, expense and other financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of key clinical studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of our products; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

