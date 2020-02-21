SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, announced today that cancer, genetic disease and genomics researchers using the Saphyr system will present their results at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Conference taking place February 23 – 26 in Marco Island, Florida.
The impact of Saphyr for genome-wide detection of structural variation will be highlighted at AGBT with a total of 19 oral and poster presentations and talks hosted by Bionano.
Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano, commented: “As the capabilities of Saphyr advanced, Bionano users have tackled increasingly complex genomic problems, moving from small scale genetic disease studies to large leukemia cohorts and complex heterogeneous cancer samples, in a variety of cancer types. Bionano has the unique ability to detect structural variants genome-wide, unbiased, down to 1% allele fraction and with industry leading sensitivity and false positive rates. The record number of talks and posters presented at this year’s AGBT conference helps demonstrate that Bionano fills a need that’s unmet by NGS, long-read sequencing and traditional cytogenetics.“
Below is a summary of presentations at the 2020 AGBT Conference featuring the use of Bionano genome imaging technology:
Also, below are some additional presentations featuring Bionano data:
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, conclusions as to Saphyr’s potential as a powerful new tool in cytogenetics; Saphyr’s potential to improve or replace traditional cytogenetics methods, our beliefs that the presentations described in this press release and future studies and presentations will continue to demonstrate Saphyr’s potential to revolutionize cytogenetic testing and the timing and content of the presentations identified in this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks that our sales, revenue, expense and other financial guidance may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of key clinical studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of our products; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.
