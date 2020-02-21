NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Broadcasting, the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that it is now carrying Dabl, CBS Television Distribution’s new ad-supported multi-platform lifestyle network, on its free over-the-air (OTA) stations in seven U.S. markets, including San Diego, Hartford-New Haven, and Memphis.



Dabl is a multicast digital network that features informative, project-based, feel-good lifestyle programming, including notable world-renowned names such as Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay, Emeril Lagasse, Bob Vila and Jamie Oliver. Programs that currently air or are slated to air on Dabl later this year include Martha, Kitchen Nightmares USA, Emeril Live, The F Word, 60 Minute Makeover, Nanny 911 and The Instant Gardener.

HC2 Broadcasting’s Chairman & CEO Philip Falcone announced that they will launch Dabl on their free over-the-air distribution platform in seven markets. HC2 Broadcasting has built a best-in-class OTA distribution platform, with over 205 operational stations carrying over 70 networks in 130 markets, that provides popular content to the rapidly growing audience that have “cut the cord” and watch television programming over-the-air and on their mobile devices. HC2 creates opportunities that connect and engage households to content partners and advertisers.

Dabl features a vast archive of popular daytime television programs coveted by advertisers, and showcases some of the most famous names in cooking, home renovation, DIY and design. Dabl has cleared over 90% of U.S. households.

Dabl will be available in the following markets with the corresponding station call sign and channel position:

San Diego, CA, KSKT, Channel 43.3

Hartford & New Haven. CT, WRNT, Channel 32.3

Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsvillle-McAllen, TX, KRZG, Channel 35.1

Charlottesville, VA, WUDJ, Channel 31.1

Memphis, TN, W15EA, Channel 42.1

Macon, GA, W21DA, Channel 21.2

Corpus Christi, TX, K23OC, Channel 29.3

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. As of December 2019, HC2 Broadcasting owns and operates 195 operational stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 350 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, excluding construction permits, covers over 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States. For more information, please visit www.hc2broadcasting.com .

About Dabl

Dabl (dab·ble) is CBS Television Distribution’s multiplatform, advertiser-supported lifestyle network that launched on the digital spectrum of television stations nationwide on Sept. 9. Anchored by the CBS Television Stations group, Dabl is cleared in 90% of the country, including all of the top 25 markets. Dabl features informative, project-based, feel-good content for viewers to indulge their passions for cooking, home renovation and design, DIY, pets and travel. The network showcases programming from the libraries of popular, world-renowned lifestyle experts including Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse. For more information and where to watch, go to www.dabl.com .

CONTACTS: