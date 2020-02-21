Uponor Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2020 15:00 EET
Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares
Uponor Corporation has assigned a total of 34,561 shares to 19 key employees of its long-term share-based incentive plan, as the company announced on 12 February 2020.
The handover date for the shares was 21 February 2020. After the transfer, Uponor Corporation holds 184,966 of its own shares.
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com
