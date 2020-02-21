Uponor Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2020 15:00 EET

Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares

Uponor Corporation has assigned a total of 34,561 shares to 19 key employees of its long-term share-based incentive plan, as the company announced on 12 February 2020.

The handover date for the shares was 21 February 2020. After the transfer, Uponor Corporation holds 184,966 of its own shares.



