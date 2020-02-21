Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Band Pass and Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism (Mechanical and Electronic), Tuning Component (DTC, SAW, and SMD Variant), End-Use (SDR, RF Amplifiers, and Radar Systems), Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The RF tunable filter market is estimated to grow from USD 89 million in 2020 to USD 148 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6%.



Major factors fueling the growth include the growing use of smartphones, connected devices, and IoT devices, surging demand for radar systems by the worldwide military sector, increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications, and escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment.



Band reject filters to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for band-reject filter is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Band reject filters are used in communication devices to reduce static on radio devices and enable clear communication. These filters are also integrated in communication devices to weed out unwanted harmonics for clear communication. In the healthcare industry, band-reject filters are incorporated in the electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to ensure its hassle-free operation.



RF tunable filter for the smart cities application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Smart cities use information and communications technologies in road transport, including infrastructure and traffic management. Integrated communications systems for automated driver guidance offer a full range of services that supervise and control transportation systems via the operation control center. RF tunable filters will enable these ICT infrastructures to exchange data over wireless communications systems.



North America to be the largest market for RF tunable filter during the forecast period



North America presents a substantial market for RF tunable filters. Factors such as increased expenditure on defense-related equipment, rapid commercialization of 5G networks, upsurged demand for communication devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Voice over IP (VoIP) equipment, and expanding data center capacity are contributing to the growth of the RF tunable filter market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

4.1. Attractive opportunities in RF Tunable Filter market

4.2. market, by Type

4.3. market, by Tuning Mechanism

4.4. market, by Tuning Component

4.5. market, by End-Use

4.6. market, by Application

4.7. market, by Geography



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Growing use of smartphones, connected devices, and IoT devices

5.2.1.2. Surging demand for radar systems by worldwide military sector

5.2.1.3. Increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications

5.2.1.4. Escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. Requirement for high capital, coupled with short life cycle of RF tunable filters

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Trial and deployment of 5G technology

5.2.3.2. High demand for telematics and infotainment equipment from automotive sector

5.2.4. Challenges

5.2.4.1. Rising complexity and shrinking size of electronic devices

5.3. Value chain analysis



6. RF Tunable Filter Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Band Pass Filters

6.3. Band Reject Filters



7. Market, By Tuning Mechanism

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Mechanical

7.3. Electronic

7.4. Magnetic



8. Market, By Tuning Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters

8.3. Varactor Diodes

8.4. MEMS Capacitors

8.5. Oscillator Filters

8.6. Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs)

8.7. Surface-mount Device (SMD) Variants



9. Market, By End Use

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Handheld & Pocket Radios

9.3. Radar Systems

9.4. RF Amplifiers

9.5. Software-defined Radios

9.6. Mobile Antennas

9.7. Avionic Communications Systems

9.8. Test & Measurement Instruments



10. Market, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Aerospace & Defense

10.3. Energy & Power

10.4. Mining

10.5. Transportation

10.6. Smart Cities

10.7. TV White Spaces

10.8. Healthcare



11. Geographic Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. US

11.2.2. Canada

11.2.3. Mexico

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. UK

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5. Rest of the world

11.5.1. South America

11.5.2. Middle East and Africa



12. Competitve Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Ranking of market players

12.3. Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1. Visionary Leaders

12.3.2. Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3. Innovators

12.3.4. Emerging Companies

12.4. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4.1. Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

12.4.2. Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

12.5. Competitive Scenario

12.5.1. Contracts, collaborations, and partnerships

12.5.2. Expansions, and product launches and developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Key players

13.2. Analog Devices

13.3. Dover

13.4. EXFO

13.5. The LGL Group

13.6. Netcom, Inc.

13.7. Telonic Berkeley

13.8. DiCon Fiberoptics

13.9. RF Products Inc.

13.10. Coleman Microwave Company

13.11. Thorlabs

13.12. Smiths Interconnect

13.13. Other Companies

13.13.1. Wainwright Instruments Gmbh

13.13.2. Microwave Filter Company, Inc.

13.13.3. Filtronetics Inc.

13.13.4. Flann Microwave Ltd.

13.13.5. Temwell Corporation

13.14. Key Innovators

13.14.1. Newedge Signal Solutions Llc

13.14.2. EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt Ltd.

13.14.3. Wispry Inc.

13.14.4. M.T. SRL

13.14.5. Vanlong Technology Co., Ltd.

