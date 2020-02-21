Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions 21.2.2020 15:10 EET

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: William Gray

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Gray, William

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20200221141652_35

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-21

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4390 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4390 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



