Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Sebastian Bondestam

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bondestam, Sebastian
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20200221141652_33
Transaction date: 2020-02-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2707 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2707 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


