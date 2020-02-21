NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2019 and 2019 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019, following the close of the market on Thursday, March 26, 2020.



The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on March 27 at 11:00 a.m.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

