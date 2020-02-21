Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostic Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per the research conducted by the publisher, North America disease therapeutics and diagnostics market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.75% in terms of revenue, during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The United States and Canada are studied in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market in the North America region.



Ample new cases periodically get registered under cognitive memory loss in the North America region, which has led to a plethora of demands for the development of personalized drugs. This has compelled the respective governments in this region to invest in the R&D for the drugs and diagnostics tests to mitigate the rising rate of neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, these circumstances are expected to bolster the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market demand over the forecast period.



The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market has two main segments, therapeutics and diagnostics. Stringent government rules for the reimbursement process and inadequate financial conditions of the patients for the treatment are affecting the growth of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market in the United States and Canada. The estimations show that Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.



Fortunately, the rising investment in R&D for personalized medicines and in-vitro diagnostic techniques that involve analyzing the blood and tissues of the specimen in order to provide an optimal cure as well as monitoring the health conditions are expected to proliferate the growth of the North American Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market.



The dominant players in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and diagnostics market are AbbVie, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, DiaGenic ASA, Cognoptix, and Piramal Enterprises Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



