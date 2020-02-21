NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVL) (“Prevail” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that management will present at two upcoming conferences:



SVB Leerink 9 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 27, 2020, fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY



on Thursday, February 27, 2020, fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York, NY Cowen and Company 40th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, presentation at 12:00 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

The live webcast of each event will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company's website, www.prevailtherapeutics.com. The webcasts will be archived for 90 days following the events.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail is a gene therapy company leveraging breakthroughs in human genetics with the goal of developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson’s disease with a GBA1 mutation (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease; PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Prevail was founded by Dr. Asa Abeliovich in 2017, through a collaborative effort with The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA and OrbiMed, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

