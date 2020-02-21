Dublin, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America 3D Printing Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the 3D printing market in North America estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.20% in the forecast period.



North America is the largest market for 3D printing globally, and is dominated by the US in terms of revenue. The substantial economic growth and development of manufacturing and chemical industries can be considered as the main factors for this growth. Also, the introduction of new categories of 3D printers has accelerated the growth rate.



To meet the growing demand for 3D printing materials, several 3D printing companies have set up across Canada. As compared to the large scale industry, 3D printing is not impacting the economy much. However, this technology has created a lot of job opportunities in the country. Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) have signed a partnership agreement with CRIQ to encourage 3D printing technology in Quebec.



Besides, CME announced the launch of the Advanced Manufacturing Assets Database, which allows users to search about the entities involved in the adoption and development of advanced manufacturing technologies in the country. Many companies have included this database in their research and development. Various universities in Canada have engaged in research on the use of 3D printing technology in the medical field.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America 3D Printing Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Hardware is Largest Component in 3D Printing Market

2.2.2. FDM is Dominant in the Technology Segment of 3D Printing

2.2.3. Functional Part Development is Rapidly Growing Application of 3D Printing

2.2.4. Industrial Products Are Produced Extensively Utilizing 3D Printing

2.2.5. Plastic is Widely Used Material 3D Printing

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Market Drivers

2.6.1. Better Than Traditional Method of Production

2.6.2. Use of More Than One Material for Printing

2.6.3. Rise in the Use of 3D Printing for Enhancing Efficiencies in Manufacturing

2.6.4. Improvement in Terms of Cost And Time

2.6.5. Logistically Viable Technology

2.6.6. Large Scope for Innovation

2.6.7. Flexibility for Customization

2.6.8. Less Probability of Human Errors

2.7. Market Restraints

2.7.1. Implementation Cost

2.7.2. Shortage of Skilled Labour Or Technical Expertise

2.8. Market Opportunities

2.8.1. Increasing Application of 3D Printing in Healthcare

2.8.2. Rise in Adoption of 3D Printing in Different Industries

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Possibility of Weak Structural Design

2.9.2. 3D Printing Can Lead to Legal Risks



3. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Component

3.1. Hardware

3.2. Software

3.3. Services



4. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Stereolithography

4.2. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

4.3. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

4.4. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

4.5. Polyjet Printing

4.6. Inkjet Printing

4.7. Electron Beam Melting

4.8. Laser Metal Deposition

4.9. Digital Light Processing

4.10. Laminated Object Manufacturing



5. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Prototyping

5.2. Tooling

5.3. Functional Part



6. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Industrial Verticals

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Aerospace & Defense

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.5. Industrial Products

6.6. Power & Energy

6.7. Other Industrial Verticals



7. 3D Printing Market Outlook - by Material Type

7.1. Plastic

7.2. Photopolymer

7.3. Metals And Metal Alloys

7.4. Ceramics

7.5. Other Material Types



8. 3D Printing Market - North America

8.1. United States

8.2. Canada



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Stratasys Ltd

9.2. 3D Systems

9.3. Arcam Ab (General Electric)

9.4. Autodesk, Inc.

9.5. Exone Company

9.6. Hoganas Ab

9.7. Optomec, Inc.

9.8. Organovo Holdings, Inc.

9.9. Voxeljet Ag

9.10. Ge Additive

9.11. HP Inc.



10. Research Methodology & Scope

10.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

10.1.1. Objectives of Study

10.1.2. Scope of Study

10.2. Sources of Data

10.2.1. Primary Data Sources

10.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

10.3. Research Methodology

10.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

10.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

10.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

10.3.4. Data Collection

10.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w069h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900